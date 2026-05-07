Priyanka Chopra Jonas To Star Opposite Orlando Bloom In Matt Smukler’s Reset

Indian star Priyanka Chopra will be starring alongside Hollywood star Orlando Bloom in an upcoming survival thriller titled Reset directed by Matt Smukler, who has previously helmed the coming-of-age comedy-drama Wildflower.

The film will head into production in August , reports deadline.com. Reset follows a woman, who wakes up in the middle of the wilderness days from civilization with no memory of how she got there, finding that her only chance at survival is to trust a charming stranger, who may not be who he says he is.

On the casting process, Smukler said: “I was looking for a pairing where attraction and mistrust could effortlessly coexist.” The filmmaker added that Priyanka and Orlando possess an “uncanny ability to make you believe both at once. Their chemistry is undeniable.”

Written by Jordan Rawlins, Reset will be produced by Jon Hoeber & Erich Hoeber under their Fratricidal Films banner, Michael Lazarovitch for Chemically Altered, and Matthew Rhodes of Rhodes Entertainment, along with Chopra Jonas’ Purple Pebble Pictures and Bloom’s Amazing Owl.

Fortitude International is financing and launching international sales at the Marché du Film in Cannes. Producers Jon & Erich Hoeber said: “Jordan Rawlins and Matt Smukler have created a gripping story of survival, romance, suspense, and deceit, replete with shocking twists, and we’re thrilled to have partnered with Priyanka and Orlando to bring it to the screen.”

Priyanka was last seen in The Bluff and, prior to that, starred alongside Idris Elba and John Cena in the streamer’s fourth-most-watched film, Heads of State. Next up, she’ll be seen in Season 2 of Citadel, as well as Varanasi, an action-adventure film by S.S. Rajamouli.

Bloom recently garnered rave reviews for his performance in The Cut, which he starred in and produced through Amazing Owl. Also recently seen in the action comedy Deep Cover, which was nominated for Best Movie Made for Television at the Critics’ Choice Television Awards, he next stars opposite Rooney Mara and Kate Mara in Werner Herzog’s Bucking Fastard.

Smukler is an Emmy-nominated filmmaker whose credits include the Sundance Grand Jury nominee Finders Keepers (The Orchard), as well as the documentary Wildflower, which he adapted into the narrative feature of the same name starring Kiernan Shipka.

Upcoming feature projects include Sonny Lovejoy by Jana Savage, To Tim with Love with producer Ian Bryce, and The Portland Condition with producer Karen Lunder and Unwell Productions. Smukler is represented by Untitled Entertainment and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman.