Post Malone Falls During Guwahati Concert While Performing 'Sunflower', Viral Video Sparks Fan Concern

Post Malone Falls During Guwahati Concert While Performing ‘Sunflower’, Viral Video Sparks Fan Concern

Post Malone took a sudden fall during his Guwahati concert while performing ‘Sunflower’. The video has gone viral as fans express concern. Here’s what happened.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 10 Dec 2025 12:56 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Global chart-topping singer Post Malone suffered an unexpected slip during his live performance in Guwahati, Assam, on December 8, leading to an on-stage tumble that has since gone viral. The rapper-singer, who was performing barefoot, was greeting fans near the steps while singing his blockbuster hit Sunflower when he suddenly lost balance.

In the viral clip, Malone is seen sliding down the steps on his back as security personnel rush in to assist him. Despite the painful-looking fall, Post got up almost immediately, steadying himself before continuing to interact with the cheering crowd. Holding a signature red cup, the singer took a sip and carried on performing—earning instant applause for his professionalism.

Fans Flood Social Media With Concern

Moments after the footage surfaced online, fans across platforms expressed shock and concern for the artist.
Comments poured in, with one fan writing, “Noooo postie don't break a leg,” while another added, “Posty just YEETED down those stairs in Guwahati but kept the vibes HIGH! Legend never stops.”
A third user simply urged, “Be careful posty.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lakhimpur Buzz (@lakhimpurbuzz.official)

The incident follows another recent viral clip of singer Mohit Chauhan tripping over a stage light during an AIIMS Bhopal concert, sparking a wave of discussions about stage safety during live events.

Not Post Malone’s First Stage Mishap

This isn’t Malone’s maiden fall. Earlier this year, during his Big Ass Stadium Tour at Arizona’s State Farm Stadium, the singer took a dramatic spill when a section of the stage gave way. He had been performing Pour Me a Drink and kneeling down to toast with a front-row fan using red Solo cups when he accidentally fell off the edge.

Despite multiple such incidents, Post Malone continues to be admired for his resilience and commitment to performing without missing a beat.

Published at : 10 Dec 2025 12:56 PM (IST)
Post Malone Fall Post Malone Guwahati Concert Post Malone India Performance Post Malone Viral Video Post Malone Sunflower Fall
