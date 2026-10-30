Patrick Stewart, 'X-Men' And 'Star Trek' Actor, Dies At 86 After Battle With Alzheimer's

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Veteran actor Patrick Stewart died at 86 years old.

Spokesperson confirmed his death from Alzheimer's and dementia.

Known for Star Trek's Picard, X-Men's Professor X roles.

Veteran actor Patrick Stewart, best known for playing Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation and Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men films, has died at the age of 86. The actor passed away at his home in Los Angeles on Wednesday, following what his longtime spokesperson described as a brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, spokesperson Kelly Bush Novak announced his death, sharing an emotional statement on behalf of those close to him. Stewart leaves behind a celebrated career spanning decades of theatre, television and cinema.

Patrick Stewart's Spokesperson Shares Emotional Statement

In a statement, Kelly Bush Novak described the actor's final moments as being surrounded by loved ones and the things that brought him comfort.

“He has been held in the warm embrace of family and friends, surrounded by live music, prayer, tears, laughter and the kind of profound emotion that only he could inspire after a lifetime of devotion to us all,” Bush Novak wrote.

“We will forever cherish the peaceful ease and reflection on his face, an enduring reminder of his invincible grace,” the statement added, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

From British Theatre To 'Star Trek' And 'X-Men'

Born on July 13, 1940, in Mirfield, Yorkshire, England, Patrick Stewart was the son of Alfred and Gladys Stewart. His father worked as a semi-skilled labourer and served during the Second World War. He was among the last men evacuated from Dunkirk.

Before finding fame in the United States, Stewart had spent decades working in classical theatre in England. His career took a major turn in the late 1980s when he was cast as Captain Jean-Luc Picard, taking command of the USS Enterprise in Star Trek: The Next Generation.

He later became widely recognised by a new generation of filmgoers for his portrayal of Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men franchise. In 2010, Queen Elizabeth II knighted Stewart for his contributions to drama.

Patrick Stewart To Appear In 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Stewart is also set to appear as Professor Charles Xavier in Marvel's upcoming action film Avengers: Doomsday. The film is scheduled to release in India on December 17 and in the United States on December 18.

(With inputs from ANI)