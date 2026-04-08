The 99th Oscars will be held on March 14, 2027, and the 100th Oscars are scheduled for March 5, 2028.
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Oscars 2027, 2028 Dates, Time Announced Ahead Of Historic 100th Ceremony
The Academy has announced the dates for the 2027 and 2028 Oscars, marking the final ceremonies on ABC.
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Frequently Asked Questions
When will the 99th and 100th Academy Awards ceremonies take place?
When will the nominations for the 99th Oscars be announced?
The nominations for the 99th Academy Awards will be announced on Thursday, January 21, 2027.
What is significant about the 2027 and 2028 Oscars ceremonies?
These will be the last Oscars broadcasts on ABC and the final ceremonies held at the Dolby Theatre before a move to streaming.
Where will the Oscars be streamed from 2029 onwards?
From 2029, the Oscars will be streamed on YouTube, marking a shift to a digital platform.
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