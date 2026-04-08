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HomeEntertainmentHollywoodOscars 2027, 2028 Dates, Time Announced Ahead Of Historic 100th Ceremony

Oscars 2027, 2028 Dates, Time Announced Ahead Of Historic 100th Ceremony

The Academy has announced the dates for the 2027 and 2028 Oscars, marking the final ceremonies on ABC.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 08 Apr 2026 11:05 AM (IST)
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The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has officially announced the dates for the 2027 and 2028 Oscars, giving fans a clear timeline for two of Hollywood’s biggest upcoming events. These ceremonies will be especially significant as they mark the final years of the Oscars being broadcast on ABC before a major shift to digital streaming. The announcement highlights how the iconic awards show is evolving with changing viewing habits while still holding on to its traditional grand celebration of cinema.

Oscars 2027 And 2028 Dates Announced 

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has confirmed the official dates for the 99th and 100th Academy Awards. According to the announcement, the 99th Oscars will take place on March 14, 2027, followed by the landmark 100th Oscars on March 5, 2028. While the Nominations will be announced on Thursday, January 21, 2027. Both ceremonies will be broadcast live on ABC and will continue to follow the usual timing of 7 pm ET.

Final Years On ABC Marks Major Milestone

These two ceremonies will be particularly special as they will be the last Oscars telecasts on ABC, ending a long-standing relationship that has lasted decades. The 100th edition in 2028 will serve as a symbolic closing chapter for the awards show on traditional television before it moves to a new platform.

The Oscars have been a staple on network television for years, but this shift reflects how audiences are increasingly turning toward digital platforms for entertainment.

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Move To Streaming Signals Marks New Era

From 2029 onwards, the Oscars will be streamed on YouTube, marking a historic change in how the ceremony reaches global audiences. The move is expected to expand accessibility and bring the event to a younger, more digitally connected audience.

This transition also aligns with a broader trend in the entertainment industry, where major live events are gradually shifting from traditional television to streaming platforms.

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End Of An Era At The Dolby Theatre

The upcoming 2027 and 2028 ceremonies will also be the final ones held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. After that, the Oscars are set to move to a new venue in Los Angeles, marking another significant change in the event’s long history.

Despite these changes, the essence of the Oscars as a celebration of cinematic excellence remains unchanged. As the countdown begins for the 100th Academy Awards, the focus will not only be on winners but also on the legacy of an event that continues to evolve with time.

 

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Frequently Asked Questions

When will the 99th and 100th Academy Awards ceremonies take place?

The 99th Oscars will be held on March 14, 2027, and the 100th Oscars are scheduled for March 5, 2028.

When will the nominations for the 99th Oscars be announced?

The nominations for the 99th Academy Awards will be announced on Thursday, January 21, 2027.

What is significant about the 2027 and 2028 Oscars ceremonies?

These will be the last Oscars broadcasts on ABC and the final ceremonies held at the Dolby Theatre before a move to streaming.

Where will the Oscars be streamed from 2029 onwards?

From 2029, the Oscars will be streamed on YouTube, marking a shift to a digital platform.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 08 Apr 2026 11:05 AM (IST)
Tags :
Academy Awards Oscars 2027 Date Oscars 2028 Date ABC Broadcast Oscars 99th Oscars 100th Oscars
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