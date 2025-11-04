Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Oscar-Nominated Actress Diane Ladd Passes Away At 89; Laura Dern Pays Heartfelt Tribute

Oscar-Nominated Actress Diane Ladd Passes Away At 89; Laura Dern Pays Heartfelt Tribute

Oscar-nominated actress Diane Ladd dies at 89. Laura Dern pays tribute to her mother, calling her “the greatest artist and empathetic spirit.”

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 04 Nov 2025 09:06 AM (IST)
Veteran Hollywood actress Diane Ladd, best known for her acclaimed roles in Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore, Wild at Heart, and Rambling Rose, passed away at the age of 89. A three-time Academy Award nominee and Golden Globe winner, Ladd was revered for her portrayals of strong, emotionally complex women throughout her long career.

Her daughter, actress Laura Dern, confirmed her passing in a heartfelt statement, revealing that Ladd died peacefully at her Ojai, California home, surrounded by family.

Dern wrote, “She was the greatest daughter, mother, grandmother, actress, artist and empathetic spirit that only dreams could have seemingly created. We were blessed to have her. She is flying with her angels now.”

Early Life and Roots in the Arts

Born Rose Diane Ladner on November 29, 1935, in Laurel, Mississippi, Ladd grew up in a creative household. Her father, Preston Paul Ladner, was a veterinarian, while her mother, Mary Bernadette Ladner, worked as an actress. From a young age, Ladd explored various artistic forms — acting, singing, and dancing — laying the foundation for a career that would span over six decades.

Her early work in television during the 1960s led to film opportunities, where her unique mix of vulnerability and strength set her apart from her peers.

Career Highlights and Accolades

Ladd’s major breakthrough came in 1974 with Martin Scorsese’s Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore, where she portrayed the outspoken waitress Flo — a performance that earned her her first Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

She went on to receive two more Academy Award nominations for Wild at Heart (1990) and Rambling Rose (1991). In the latter, she starred alongside her daughter Laura Dern, marking a historic moment as the first mother-daughter duo nominated for Oscars in the same year.

Her expansive career also included memorable roles in Chinatown (1974), National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989), Primary Colors (1998), and television shows like Enlightened and Touched by an Angel. Beyond acting, she also wrote and directed, publishing her memoir Spiraling Through the School of Life in 2006.

Personal Life, Legacy, and Net Worth

Diane Ladd’s life was as dynamic off-screen as it was in front of the camera. She was married three times, first to actor Bruce Dern (1960–1969), with whom she had two daughters, Laura and Diane Elizabeth. The latter tragically passed away at 18 months in a drowning accident, a loss Ladd described as life-altering.

Her later marriages included William A. Shea Jr. (1969–1976) and Robert Charles Hunter, a businessman and producer, whom she married in 1999. Hunter passed away earlier this year.

According to Cine Net Worth, Ladd’s fortune in 2025 was estimated at $10 million, earned from her acting career, writing ventures, and directing work. Her elegant Ojai home and vintage car collection reflected her appreciation for art and heritage.

Her daughter Laura Dern, an Oscar-winning actress, described her mother as her “amazing hero and my profound gift of a mother.”

With her passing, Hollywood says goodbye to one of its most enduring talents, a performer who brought both fire and grace to every role she embraced.

Published at : 04 Nov 2025 09:06 AM (IST)
