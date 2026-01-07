Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentHollywoodNick Jonas Grooves To Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Baby Slowly Slowly,’ Fans Crown Him National Jiju Once Again

Nick Jonas Grooves To Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Baby Slowly Slowly,’ Fans Crown Him National Jiju Once Again

Nick Jonas proves why he’s India’s favourite ‘National Jiju’ as he grooves to Priyanka Chopra’s viral ‘Baby Slowly Slowly’ track. Fans can’t stop reacting to the adorable moment on Instagram.

By : IANS | Updated at : 07 Jan 2026 11:51 AM (IST)

Proving why he is the National 'Jiju' yet again, Nick Jonas uploaded another clip on his social media, grooving to one of wife Priyanka Chopra's latest songs.

Nick was seen vibing to the "Baby Slowly Slowly" track in his latest post on Instagram; however, not the official version, but the viral rendition by PeeCee on "The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show Season 4", where she was seen performing alongside comedian and actor Sunil Grover.

He was seen seated next to Priyanka, while "Baby Slowly Slowly" played in the backdrop. Dressed in a stunning yellow two-piece and a hat, Priyanka was visibly confused, while Nick enjoyed every beat of the "Baby Slowly Slowly" song.

The text overlay on the video read, “My brain every five seconds."

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

“Vacation eyes. Sound up," Nick captioned the post.

As soon as the post was up, Insta users flooded the comments section with hilarious remarks such as, "Stop...we are already in your team jiju how can you win our hearts everyday more", "Jijuuuuuuuu yaarrrrrr", "Careful Nick… if you react any slower", "Priyanka might file a missing rhythm report", and "You gotta do a collab".

The song gained a lot of popularity on social media after Priyanka was seen jamming with Sunil Grover as part of the comedy act during her recent appearance on "The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show Season 4".

As we step into 2026, Priyanka decided to take a pause and express gratitude for her biggest blessing, her family.

Walking by the beach, she was heard saying in the video, "You know, I was just looking back at my family, my beautiful footsteps, and just felt grateful for how lucky I am. You know, it's like having run for such a long time at such a fast speed, you kind of forget to give yourself a little bit of a pat on the back for surviving. So here's me, giving myself a pat on the back, being kind to myself, being really grateful for being able to build this life."

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Published at : 07 Jan 2026 11:51 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sunil Grover Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show Nick Jonas Instagram Nick Priyanka Viral Video
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
India Concerned Over Venezuela Crisis, Urges Dialogue & Citizens’ Safety, Says Jaishankar
India Concerned Over Venezuela Crisis, Urges Dialogue & Citizens’ Safety, Says Jaishankar
Cities
Five Cops Injured, 10 Detained As Anti-Encroachment Drive Turns Violent In Old Delhi, Mosque Safe: Updates
Five Cops Injured, 10 Detained As Anti-Encroachment Drive Turns Violent In Old Delhi, Mosque Safe: Updates
World
Venezuela To Send Up To 50 Million Barrels Of Oil To US After Maduro's Capture, Announces Trump
Venezuela To Send Up To 50 Million Barrels Of Oil To US After Maduro's Capture, Announces Trump
World
‘I Will Get Impeached’: Trump’s Stark Warning Ahead Of US Midterms
‘I Will Get Impeached’: Trump’s Stark Warning Ahead Of US Midterms
Advertisement

Videos

Uttarakhand News: Winter Chill Grips North India; Kedarnath Dham Covered in Snow
Uttar Pradesh News: UP Draft Voter List Sparks Controversy; 2.79 Crore Names to be Removed
Patna News: Massive Fire Engulfs Saree Shop in Khusrupur Vegetable Market, Losses Worth Lakhs
Odisha News: Four Students Critically Injured After Being Set Ablaze by Classmate in Rayagada School
Delhi News: JNU Protests Erupt After Supreme Court Denies Bail to Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Justin M Bharucha
Justin M Bharucha
The AQI Illusion: Why India's Pollution Fight Is Collapsing Under Missing Data
Opinion
Embed widget