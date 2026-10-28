Matthew Perry’s Sister Mia Says Assistant Could Have Warned Family About Brother’s Struggle

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Matthew Perry's family expresses anger over his assistant's actions.

Kenneth Iwamasa was convicted for providing Perry lethal ketamine.

Sister Mia detailed assistant's betrayal, knowing Perry's struggles.

Three years after the tragic passing of beloved Friends star Matthew Perry, his family has laid bare the emotional fallout and anger surrounding the circumstances of his demise. In Netflix’s newly released three-part docuseries, The One About Matthew Perry, the actor’s sister, Mia Perry Bowick, opened up about the deep betrayal the family experienced at the hands of Perry’s longtime live-in assistant, Kenneth "Kenny" Iwamasa, who was later convicted for procuring and administering lethal doses of ketamine to the vulnerable star.

Matthew Perry's Sister Recalls Betrayal

Reflecting on the final days of the actor - who died at age 54 on October 28, 2023, following years of battling substance abuse - Mia expressed sheer disappointment that someone trusted inside Perry’s inner circle failed to protect him. Iwamasa had known and worked with the Hollywood icon for nearly three decades, fully aware of his chronic struggle with sobriety.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor Reveals Daughter Raha Listens To Amitabh Bachchan's Hanuman Chalisa: 'Aisa Koi Din Nahi Guzra...'

Speaking candidly in the third episode of the documentary, Mia shared, "Kenny's known my brother for the past 30 years. He knows what he's battling. The level of betrayal we all felt. He should have known better. He could have quit his job. He could have come and told one of the family members. He could have done a lot of different things. He could have made a lot of different choices. I felt like I had been duped deeply."

Family Expected Protection, Not Enabling

Mia explained that those close to Perry were acutely aware of how fragile his condition was, trusting that the individuals residing with him would act as a safety net rather than facilitating access to dangerous substances. The documentary captures how Iwamasa, instead of sounding the alarm to relatives or walking away, actively enabled the actor's spiral during his most vulnerable moments, ultimately resulting in his arrest, conviction, and imprisonment.

Also Read: Anjali Arora Faces Rs 1.20 Cr Legal Notice After 'Quitting' Show Within 12 Mins; Kanpur Court Hearing On Nov 5

About 'The One About Matthew Perry'

Directed by Mary Robertson, The One About Matthew Perry premiered on Netflix on October 27. The three-part investigative docuseries brings together Perry’s closest family members, friends, and co-stars to explore his rise to global fame, his decades-long fight against addiction, and the ensuing legal fight to hold everyone responsible for his fatal overdose accountable.