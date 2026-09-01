Lionel Richie Hospitalised After St Louis Show, Tour Source Gives Health Update

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lionel Richie visited hospital post-St. Louis show; reason unconfirmed.

He completed St. Louis show, requesting a stage stool.

Richie earlier cancelled Minnesota show after feeling dizzy.

Future shows remain scheduled; no cancellations announced presently.

Lionel Richie has reportedly been doing okay after visiting a hospital following his August 29 performance in St Louis, offering some relief to fans concerned about the singer's health. A source close to his tour told Rolling Stone that the 77-year-old musician was fine, although the reason for the hospital visit has not been confirmed. Another source told The Hollywood Reporter that Richie "self-checked in after the show Saturday night and is doing okay." The development comes months after he stopped a Minnesota concert because he felt dizzy and subsequently cancelled two performances, before returning to the stage in June.

Lionel Richie Hospitalised After St Louis Show

Richie performed his full scheduled concert at the Muny in St Louis on August 29 before reportedly checking himself into hospital afterwards. Details about why he sought medical attention remain unclear. Earlier reports suggested that Richie had been admitted to an intensive care unit, while TMZ reported that doctors were treating him for possible mild dehydration. However, no confirmed diagnosis has been publicly announced.

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Footage from the St Louis performance showed Richie appearing capable of completing the show. During All Night Long, the final performance of the concert, he asked for a stool and continued singing while seated. A source close to his tour told Rolling Stone that Richie was doing fine. Separately, a source told The Hollywood Reporter that the singer "self-checked in after the show Saturday night and is doing okay."

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Previous Health Scare During Minnesota Concert

The latest hospital visit follows another incident during Richie's concert in St Paul, Minnesota, earlier this year. Around 55 minutes into the performance, the singer told the audience that he felt dizzy and needed to sit down. He continued with parts of Dancing on the Ceiling while seated before addressing the crowd with his trademark humour: "When you're feeling dizzy, sit your a** down."

After an intermission lasting roughly 40 minutes, saxophonist Dino Soldo informed the audience that Richie was unwell and would not be able to resume the show. The concert was subsequently cancelled. Richie later cancelled his next two scheduled performances but returned to the stage on June 30. He completed the remainder of his joint tour with Earth, Wind & Fire without any reported problems.

The two acts had wrapped up their main 2026 tour earlier this month. Richie's St Louis performance was his first show since that run ended.

Will Lionel Richie's Upcoming Shows Go Ahead?

Richie has several performances listed for the remainder of 2026, although there is currently no confirmed announcement that his latest hospital visit will affect those plans. His next listed performance is scheduled for September 26 at the Chase Center in San Francisco. He is also due to return to Las Vegas for a residency at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, with performances scheduled between October 14 and November 13.

In December, Richie is expected to perform in São Paulo, Brazil. Rescheduled shows with Earth, Wind & Fire are also planned later this year in San Francisco, Chicago and Columbus. For now, the available reports indicate that Richie is doing okay, but the exact reason for his hospital visit has not been disclosed publicly. Fans will likely be watching for any official update before his next scheduled performance.