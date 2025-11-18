Lil Nas X Returns To LA Court As Felony Case Progresses; Lawyer Says He’s 'Doing Amazing'

Rapper Lil Nas X, known legally as Montero Hill, made another appearance in a Los Angeles courtroom on Monday as the legal case stemming from his August arrest continued to unfold. The Grammy-winning artist is currently facing a series of felony charges tied to an alleged confrontation with police officers earlier this year.

Charges Stem From August Street Incident

According to statements from prosecutors, officers encountered the musician in August while he was walking naked on a public street. The situation escalated, and he was subsequently charged with three counts of battery of a police officer along with one count of resisting an officer. Lil Nas X has entered not-guilty pleas to all four charges.

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s office has stated that, if convicted, the entertainer could face a sentence of up to five years in prison.

Missed Court Date Explained; New Hearing Expected in March

Monday’s session followed an earlier missed court date, which his legal team previously explained was due to the rapper undergoing inpatient treatment out of state at the time. During the brief proceeding, the presiding judge instructed the musician to appear again on March 12, when a preliminary hearing date is likely to be announced.

Outside the Van Nuys West Courthouse, Lil Nas X was seen wearing a brown jacket, khaki trousers and matching cowboy boots. Standing beside him, attorney Drew Findling assured reporters of the artist’s well-being. “As you can see, Montero is doing amazing, doing great, and we’re super happy for him,” Findling said, adding, “We’re just looking forward to a positive resolution in the case.”

Family Says He Was “Very Remorseful”

Lil Nas X’s father, Robert Stafford, has previously spoken about the emotional toll the August incident had on their family. In earlier comments to reporters, he said his son was “very remorseful for what happened,” noting at the time, “He’s going to get the help that he needs.”

In a conversation with the Sunday Times, Stafford described the painful moment he visited his son in jail shortly after the arrest. “I went to visit him in jail, and as soon as I walked through that door, I couldn’t do anything but cry. To see my baby boy on the other side of that glass. We shed tears with each other for a minute,” he recalled. He said he reminded his son that difficult moments happen to everyone, adding, “We all have breakdowns every now and then, but the difference is, yours played out in the public eye.”

Stafford shared that during that same visit, his son expressed embarrassment over the situation. “When I went to visit he asked me to say, ‘tell everybody I’m sorry they saw me like that,’” he said. “Even in that moment, he was apologizing to people for something he was going through.”

Lil Nas X, who shot to global fame with his record-breaking hit “Old Town Road” in 2018, is scheduled to return to court in March as the case continues.