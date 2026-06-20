Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentHollywoodKaty Perry ‘Answers’ Justin Trudeau’s Call; Rejects Orlando Bloom, John Mayer In Viral Concert Moment

Katy Perry ‘Answers’ Justin Trudeau’s Call; Rejects Orlando Bloom, John Mayer In Viral Concert Moment

Katy Perry, who is currently dating former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, appeared to take a playful swipe at her exes while performing to Never Really Over during her concert in Spain.

Written By : ANI |  Updated at : 20 Jun 2026 01:41 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Katy Perry’s concert featured a skit about her relationships.
  • She rejected calls from ex-partners Mayer, Diplo, and Bloom.
  • Perry embraced
  • The stunt playfully acknowledged past loves, embracing current relationship.

Singer Katy Perry appeared to take a playful swipe at former partners Orlando Bloom and John Mayer while showing affection for her current boyfriend, former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, during a recent concert in Spain, according to E! News.

According to fan-captured footage from her performance at the O Son do Camino music festival in Santiago de Compostela, Perry incorporated references to several former partners into a stage segment during her performance of her 2020 hit song "Never Really Over."

As part of the performance, the 41-year-old singer danced in front of a giant mock iPhone screen displaying fictional incoming calls from contacts believed to represent some of her former partners, including musician John Mayer, DJ Diplo and actor Orlando Bloom.

While singing the lyrics, "Thought we kissed goodbye / thought we meant this time / Was the last / but I guess it's never really over," Perry appeared to reject the incoming calls one by one.

The first call came from "JM," seemingly a reference to Mayer, accompanied by a guitar emoji. Perry then declined another call believed to represent Diplo.

The singer also appeared to reference Bloom, her former fiance and the father of her five-year-old daughter Daisy Dove Bloom. A contact labelled "OB," accompanied by a spade emoji, appeared on the screen, seemingly alluding to Bloom's well-known ace of spades chest tattoo. Perry allowed the phone to continue ringing without answering.

However, the mood shifted when the initials "JPJT" appeared on the display alongside a Canadian flag emoji. The initials are believed to represent Justin Pierre James Trudeau, the former Canadian Prime Minister, whom Perry is reportedly dating, as per the outlet.

Unlike the previous calls, Perry repeatedly pressed the green answer button, suggesting her current relationship is going strong.

The concert moment comes amid continued public interest in Perry's personal life. Bloom and Perry got engaged in 2019 before ending their relationship in 2025 after nearly nine years together.

At the time, representatives for the former couple said in a statement, "Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on coparenting," according to E! News.

The statement added, "They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is--and always will be--raising their daughter with love, stability and mutual respect."

Perry was previously married to comedian Russell Brand. The pair divorced in 2012. The singer has also been linked to musician John Mayer and DJ Diplo in the past.

The on-stage stunt quickly drew attention online, with fans interpreting it as a humorous acknowledgement of Perry's past relationships while publicly embracing her current romance with Trudeau, according to E! News. (ANI)
 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Katy Perry do at her recent concert?

During her performance, Katy Perry used a mock iPhone screen to playfully reference former partners while embracing her current relationship with Justin Trudeau. She showed

Which former partners did Katy Perry reference during her performance?

Katy Perry referenced former partners John Mayer, DJ Diplo, and Orlando Bloom. She displayed fictional incoming calls from them on a mock iPhone screen and declined them.

Who is Katy Perry reportedly dating now?

Katy Perry is reportedly dating former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Pierre James Trudeau. During her concert, she repeatedly

When did Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom end their relationship?

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom ended their relationship in 2025, after getting engaged in 2019. They continue to co-parent their five-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom.

Published at : 20 Jun 2026 01:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Katy Perry Justin Trudeau ENtertainment News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Hollywood
Anne Hathaway Expecting Third Child At 43 With Husband Adam Shulman; Flaunts Baby Bump In New Video - Watch
Anne Hathaway Expecting Third Child At 43 With Husband Adam Shulman; Flaunts Baby Bump In New Video - Watch
Hollywood
James Burrows, Director Of ‘FRIENDS’, ‘Cheers’, ‘The Big Bang Theory’, Dies At 85
James Burrows, Director Of ‘FRIENDS’, ‘Cheers’, ‘The Big Bang Theory’, Dies At 85
Hollywood
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Returns After 4 Years, Sells 45,000+ Tickets In Just 24 Hours
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Returns After 4 Years, Sells 45,000+ Tickets In Just 24 Hours
Hollywood
Taylor Swift Got ‘Songwriter Zoomies’; Wrote And Recorded Toy Story 5 End-Credit Song In Just Eight Hours
Taylor Swift Wrote And Recorded Toy Story 5 End-Credit Song In Just Eight Hours
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Mass Protests Intensify in PoK as Allegations of Military Crackdown and Supply Blockade Surface
Breaking: Passenger Beaten to Death After Train Boarding Dispute at Delhi’s Shahdara Railway Station
Breaking: Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Theft Probe Intensifies, SIT Tightens Noose Around Suspects
Donation Theft Probe: SIT Tightens Grip on Tillu Yadav Amid Fresh Allegations
NEET Re-Exam 2026: NTA Conducts Nationwide Mock Drills Amid Unprecedented Security Measures
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget