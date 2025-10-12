Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan joined the world in mourning the loss of Hollywood legend Diane Keaton, who passed away at the age of 79 on Saturday. As a heartfelt tribute, Kareena shared her admiration for Keaton by listing some of her all-time favourite films featuring the Oscar-winning actress.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Bebo expressed her love for Keaton’s timeless performances, highlighting how deeply the veteran actress influenced her as an artist and film lover.

‘The First Wives Club’ — A Top Favourite

Kareena revealed that The First Wives Club is one of her all-time favourite Diane Keaton movies. Based on the 1992 novel of the same name by Olivia Goldsmith, the film saw Keaton play Annie MacDuggan, an anxious and slightly neurotic housewife struggling with self-esteem issues.

Directed by Hugh Wilson, the 1996 comedy-drama also starred Bette Midler and Goldie Hawn in leading roles, making it a cult classic about friendship, empowerment, and reinvention.

‘Marvin’s Room’ — A Touching Tale of Family and Forgiveness

Another title on Kareena’s list is Marvin’s Room, where Keaton delivered a powerful performance as Bessie, the selfless sister of Meryl Streep’s character, Lee.

Also starring Leonardo DiCaprio, the film tells the moving story of two estranged sisters leading vastly different lives who are forced to reconnect after one receives a life-altering diagnosis. Keaton’s performance in this role earned her widespread acclaim for its emotional depth and vulnerability.

‘Annie Hall’ — The Film That Defined an Era

Kareena also mentioned Annie Hall, the film that made Diane Keaton a global star. Playing the titular role opposite Woody Allen, Keaton immortalized the quirky, charming, and emotionally complex Annie Hall.

The 1977 romantic comedy-drama, which won Keaton an Academy Award for Best Actress, explores the ups and downs of love and remains one of the most celebrated films in cinematic history.

‘Something’s Gotta Give’ — Keaton’s Enduring Charm

Kareena’s list wouldn’t be complete without Something’s Gotta Give (2003), where Keaton portrayed Erica Barry, a successful, divorced playwright living a peaceful yet lonely life in her upscale Hamptons beach house.

The film, directed by Nancy Meyers, beautifully captured Keaton’s signature mix of grace, humor, and warmth, earning her yet another Oscar nomination for her unforgettable performance.

Remembering a Hollywood Legend

Meanwhile, the heartbreaking news of Diane Keaton’s passing was confirmed by PEOPLE. The Los Angeles Fire Department reportedly responded to her home and rushed her to a hospital, but she could not be saved.

While the exact cause of death has not yet been revealed, reports suggest that the actress’s health had been deteriorating over the past few months.

For those unfamiliar, Keaton had been open about her long battle with bulimia, courageously discussing her struggles in past interviews.

Her legacy, however, continues to inspire generations including Bollywood’s very own Kareena Kapoor — who fondly remembered Keaton for her wit, depth, and timeless charm on and off the screen.