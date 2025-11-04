Jonathan Bailey Becomes First Openly Gay Man To Be Named People’s Sexiest Man Alive 2025

People magazine has named Jonathan Bailey, the acclaimed star of Bridgerton and Wicked, as its Sexiest Man Alive 2025, marking a historic moment as the first openly gay actor to hold the title.

The milestone announcement — coinciding with the 40th anniversary of People’s iconic annual tradition — was made on Monday night during The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Fallon unveiled the magazine’s two special covers, one showing Bailey emerging from the surf and another of him smiling shirtless while holding a dog.

Jonathan Bailey on being Sexiest Man Alive

Bailey, who charmed global audiences as Lord Anthony Bridgerton, the eldest of the Bridgerton siblings in Netflix’s Regency-era hit, couldn’t resist a bit of playful humour when speaking about his win. “It’s an honour of a lifetime, and I want to say, Jimmy, thank you so much for turning it down so I could be here," Bailey joked on the show.

In his exclusive interview with People, the 37-year-old British actor shared his genuine surprise and amusement at the title. “It’s a huge honour. Obviously I’m incredibly flattered. And it’s completely absurd. It’s been a secret, so I’m quite excited for some friends and family to find out," he said laughing.

The actor also admitted he’s expecting some teasing from his inner circle for keeping the news under wraps. “I think a lot of my friends will. They’ll be furious that I haven’t told them. And then they’ll just squeal with delight. They’ve seen me grow up. Behind the mask of being identified as a sexy man are other truths that they know and they’ve witnessed. They know the secrets," he said.

The journey of Jonathan Bailey

Bailey began his acting career on stage before making a mark on television with the acclaimed crime drama Broadchurch in 2013. His breakout moment, however, came with Bridgerton, where his portrayal of Anthony Bridgerton made him a global heartthrob. He later impressed audiences with his powerful performance in Fellow Travelers.

In recent years, Bailey has successfully transitioned to big-screen stardom, appearing in major projects like Wicked and Jurassic World Rebirth. Off screen, the actor has been vocal about representation and visibility. Having come out privately in his early twenties and publicly in 2018, Bailey once reflected, “If I can fill spaces that I didn't have growing up then I feel like that's a really brilliant thing.”

Who were the other contenders?

Before the official announcement, Bailey was already among the top names predicted to win the title. According to Sportsbook Review, he ranked third as of Sunday with an 11% chance of winning. The frontrunner was The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal with 38%, followed by Jeremy Allen White at 15%. Other popular contenders included Glen Powell, Jason Kelce, Henry Cavill, Harry Styles, Shawn Mendes, Sterling K. Brown, and Jacob Elordi.