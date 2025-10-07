Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
John Woodvine Passes Away At 96: Celebrated Actor Leaves Behind Rich Legacy In Theatre & Film

John Woodvine Passes Away At 96: Celebrated Actor Leaves Behind Rich Legacy In Theatre & Film

Veteran British actor John Woodvine, known for his iconic roles on stage, film, and TV, has died at 96.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 07 Oct 2025 02:38 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The acting world is mourning the loss of John Woodvine, the acclaimed British actor whose career spanned stage, film, and television. He passed away peacefully at the age of 96, according to his agent, Phil Belfield, who confirmed that Woodvine died at home, though the exact location was not disclosed.

A Storied Stage Career

Born on July 21, 1929, in South Shields, County Durham, Woodvine trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA), graduating in 1953. A year later, he joined the Old Vic, launching a remarkable stage career that saw him perform in classics such as Macbeth, As You Like It, Henry IV, Part One, Henry IV, Part Two, Romeo and Juliet, and Othello.

In 1956, he made his Broadway debut in four Old Vic transfers: King Richard II, Romeo and Juliet, Macbeth, and Troilus and Cressida, returning in 1981 for The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby. His stage prowess earned him numerous accolades, including the Olivier Award for Best Comedy Performance in 1987 for his portrayal of Sir John Falstaff in the Old Vic’s The Henrys.

Television and Film Highlights

Woodvine’s screen career was equally impressive. He held recurring roles in the British crime series Z Cars (1963-1969) and New Scotland Yard (1972-1974). Fans also remember him as the Marshal of Atrios in Doctor Who’s 1979 season “The Armageddon Factor" and as Frank Gallagher’s father in the British version of Shameless (2005). In 2016, he appeared in four episodes of The Crown as the Archbishop of York.

On the big screen, Woodvine’s notable performances include Darling (1965), The Devils (1971), Dragonworld (1994), Miss Potter (2006), Enys Men (2022), and his widely recognized role as Dr. Hirsch in John Landis’ An American Werewolf in London (1981).

Legacy and Family

Phil Belfield reflected on Woodvine’s remarkable career, stating, “John was an extraordinary actor and had a fabulous and varied career in all areas of the industry including work on stage in over 70 productions… John was greatly admired by all and will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all those who met, knew and worked with him. We are all the richer to have known him."

Woodvine is survived by his wife, actress Lynn Farleigh, and their daughters, Mary and Emma. His contributions to theatre and film have left a lasting mark on the performing arts world.

Published at : 07 Oct 2025 02:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
John Woodvine John Woodvine Death John Woodvine Obituary Lynn Farleigh
