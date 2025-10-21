Joe Jonas Breaks Silence On Drug Rumours: 'I’ve Never Touched Cocaine...'

Joe Jonas has given a strong rebuttal to the rumours around his narcotics usage after viral fan footage captured him fidgeting with his nose.

The ‘Only Human’ singer, 36, recently spoke about touring with his brothers Nick and Kevin Jonas, while also clearing up a non-so-little rumor about his alleged cocaine use, reports ‘People’ magazine.

He told ‘Esquire’ magazine, “I’ve never touched cocaine in my life. But if I did, I think I’d be a little slicker about it than doing it onstage”.

Jonas' comments stemmed from a recent video that circulated online of him picking at his nose while performing live with his brothers for one of their Jonas Brothers’ JONAS20: Greetings from Your Hometown Tour stops.

As per ‘People’, in the clip, a fan zooms in on Joe, who has stepped partially out of view to check his nose in a mirror. He alternated between his finger and a black cloth, trying to decide which tool would be best to deal with his nose issue. Speculation spread on social media, with users alleging the ‘Cake by the Ocean’ singer was using cocaine.

Joe hit back at the rumors, jokingly commenting on the video, “lol you never had a booger?” Elsewhere in the interview, the ‘Camp Rock’ alum said touring with his brothers, Kevin, 37, and Nick, 33, hasn’t done much for his dating life. “Five shows in a row doesn’t make it easy to meet someone for coffee”, he told the publication.

The singer also said he’s not currently on any dating apps before adding, “I guess Instagram and TikTok are apps, and I’ve met people that way”.

He also claimed to be “extremely online”, which allowed him to see and chime in on the rumors. Joe shares daughters, Willa, 5, and Delphine, 3, with his ex-wife, Sophie Turner. He and the 29-year-old ‘Game of Thrones’ star were married from 2019 until 2024.

