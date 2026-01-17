Jennifer Lawrence Says Online Trolls Cost Her Role In Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Oscar-winning actor Jennifer Lawrence has opened up about losing out on a role in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, revealing that online criticism questioning her looks may have played a part in the decision. The actor recalled the episode during a recent appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, offering a candid look at how public perception can influence casting choices in Hollywood.

Released in 2019, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood featured an ensemble cast including Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Sydney Sweeney. The film went on to receive widespread critical acclaim and earned more than USD 377 million at the global box office.

“She’s Not Pretty Enough”: Lawrence on the Casting Fallout

Jennifer Lawrence, now 35, revealed that she was initially approached by Tarantino for the film. However, soon after, she became aware of online chatter suggesting she was unsuitable to play the role of Sharon Tate.

"And then everybody was like, ‘She’s not pretty enough to play Sharon Tate...And then they didn’t," Lawrence said on the podcast.

The part eventually went to Margot Robbie, whose portrayal of Sharon Tate was widely praised. Lawrence admitted that over time, the circumstances surrounding the casting decision have become somewhat blurred in her own memory.

"I’m pretty sure it is true. Or it’s that thing where I’ve been telling the story this way for so long that I believe it. No, but I’m pretty sure that happened. Or he just was never considering me for the part, and the internet just like went out of their way to call me ugly," she added.

The Film and the Role of Sharon Tate

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is set in Los Angeles in 1969 and follows struggling television actor Rick Dalton, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth, portrayed by Brad Pitt, as they navigate an industry undergoing rapid change. The narrative unfolds against the chilling backdrop of the Manson Family murders.

Sharon Tate, whose life and legacy are central to the film’s emotional core, was brutally murdered in 1969 at the peak of her career. She had appeared in films such as Valley of the Dolls (1967), The Fearless Vampire Killers (1967), and 12+1 (1969), and was widely regarded as one of Hollywood’s most promising young stars at the time.

Online Scrutiny and Hollywood Casting Pressures

Lawrence’s remarks have reignited conversations around online trolling, beauty standards, and the intense scrutiny faced by women in the film industry. Her experience highlights how internet commentary can intersect with professional opportunities, even for established actors with acclaimed careers.

Despite missing out on the role, Lawrence remains one of Hollywood’s most respected performers, with multiple awards and box-office successes to her name. Her candid reflections offer rare insight into the often-unseen dynamics behind casting decisions in major studio films.