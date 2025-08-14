House Of The Dragon Season 3: New Cast, Returning Stars And Epic Dragon Battles Await

The highly anticipated third season of House of the Dragon, the prequel to Game of Thrones, has officially begun filming in the United Kingdom. Scheduled to have eight episodes, this season will cover the penultimate chapter of the legendary Dance of Dragons, with production continuing into Fall 2025. Fans can expect the series to premiere in 2026, promising more political intrigue, epic battles, and dragon-filled action across Westeros.

House of the Dragon: Returning Stars and New Additions

Season 3 will see the return of 22 confirmed actors, including Emma D’Arcy reprising her role as Rhaenyra Targaryen, Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower, and Steve Toussaint as Corlys Velaryon. Other returning cast members include Tom Glynn-Carney, Phia Saban, Ewan Mitchell, Harry Collett, Fabien Frankel, and Sonoya Mizuno, among others, ensuring continuity in the sprawling narrative of Westeros.

In addition, seven new faces will join the cast, injecting fresh energy and expanding the storyline. Confirmed newcomers include James Norton, Tommy Flanagan, Dan Fogler, Tom Cullen, Annie Shapero, Barry Sloane, and Joplin Sibtain. Their arrival signals new plotlines and alliances, promising surprises for fans eagerly following the saga.

Cast Changes and Expectations

However, not all familiar faces will return. Reports suggest that Eve Best (Princess Rhaenys Targaryen), Simon Russell Beale (Ser Simon Strong), Ella Torchia (Kat), and Tom Taylor (Lord Cregan Stark) are likely absent from Season 3. Their departure hints at significant shifts in the storyline and the balance of power among key houses.

As the Dance of the Dragons unfolds, the season is expected to explore the human cost of war alongside the fierce rivalry between Team Black and Team Green. While dragons continue to dominate the battlefield, the heightened focus on political maneuvering, betrayals, and strategic alliances promises a thrilling, action-packed narrative that deepens the intrigue of Westeros.