GOT Film Title, New Lord Of The Rings Cast Announced At CinemaCon

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Game of Thrones film gets working title 'Aegon's Conquest'.

Project focuses on Aegon I Targaryen uniting Seven Kingdoms.

Lord of the Rings: Hunt for Gollum cast revealed.

Andy Serkis directs, reprises Gollum role; trilogy stars return.

Major fantasy franchise updates took centre stage at this year’s CinemaCon, where studios announced fresh details about upcoming projects set in the worlds of Game of Thrones and The Lord of the Rings.

The annual convention, widely regarded as the biggest gathering for the film industry, is being held at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas from April 13 to April 16. The event often serves as a stage for studios to make major announcements.

This year, attendees learned the working title of the upcoming Game of Thrones feature film and were introduced to new casting details for the next Lord of the Rings project.

Game Of Thrones Film Gets Working Title

The planned movie set in the Game of Thrones universe has been given the working title Game of Thrones: Aegon’s Conquest.

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Reports of the project first surfaced in March, though the studio has yet to reveal detailed plot information. The story is expected to centre on Aegon I Targaryen, the legendary warrior who united the Seven Kingdoms in George RR Martin’s fantasy saga A Song of Ice and Fire.

The Targaryens, known for their dragons and their rule over Westeros, have long been central figures in the franchise. Their history has already been explored in HBO’s hit series Game of Thrones and its spinoff House of the Dragon, with another prequel series, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, also in development.

The screenplay for the film will be written by Beau Willimon, who created House of Cards and wrote on the Star Wars series Andor.

New Cast Revealed For The Lord Of The Rings

CinemaCon also saw casting updates for The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, the next big-screen entry in the beloved fantasy franchise.

The film will be directed by Andy Serkis, who will once again portray the iconic character Gollum, also known as Sméagol. The project is currently scheduled for release on December 17, 2027.

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Several stars from the original trilogy are set to return. Ian McKellen reprises his role as Gandalf, while Elijah Wood will again appear as Frodo Baggins. Lee Pace is also returning as the Elven king Thranduil. Kate Winslet will play Marigol, Leo Woodall as Halvard, and Jamie Dornan will portray Strider. The film’s story will take place in the years leading up to The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, focusing on the search for Gollum before the events of the original trilogy.

The franchise began with JRR Tolkien’s The Hobbit in 1937 and later expanded into The Lord of the Rings trilogy in the 1950s. Filmmaker Peter Jackson adapted the epic story into a landmark film trilogy released between 2001 and 2003, followed by The Hobbit trilogy from 2012 to 2014.