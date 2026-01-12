Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentHollywoodGolden Globes: EJAE Breaks Down After Best Original Song Win, Says ‘I Thought My Voice Isn’t Good Enough’

EJAE delivers a tearful acceptance speech after winning Best Original Song at the Golden Globes 2026 for “Golden” from Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters.

By : Amandeep Narang | Updated at : 12 Jan 2026 10:07 AM (IST)

The 2026 Golden Globe Awards delivered one of the night’s most emotional moments when EJAE took the stage alongside songwriters Mark Sonnenblick and Lee Hee-joon to accept the award for Best Original Song. Their winning track, “Golden,” from Netflix’s global hit KPop Demon Hunters, has already become a cultural phenomenon — and its Golden Globes victory marked a deeply personal milestone for the artist.

As applause filled the Beverly Hilton ballroom, EJAE struggled to hold back tears while reflecting on her long and often painful journey through the K-pop industry. Her acceptance speech resonated powerfully with viewers, many of whom saw their own struggles reflected in her words.

EJAE Reflects on a Decade of Rejection and Resilience

During her speech, EJAE spoke candidly about her early dreams and the setbacks she faced while pursuing them. “When I was a little girl, I worked tirelessly for 10 years to fill one dream, to become a Kpop idol, and I was rejected, and disappointed that my voice isn’t good enough," she said, visibly emotional.

She continued by explaining why “Golden” holds such meaning beyond its chart success. “I’m so glad to be part of a song that is helping other girls, other queens and everyone of all ages to get through their hardship to accept themselves."

‘Rejection Is Redirection’: A Message That Moved the Room

After Sonnenblick thanked Netflix and Sony Animation for backing the project, EJAE used the moment to address anyone who has experienced rejection in their lives. “To people who have their doors closed at them, and that, I can confidently say ‘rejection is redirection,’ and so never give up," she said.

She then quoted lyrics from the award-winning song itself, reinforcing the message behind the music: “It’s never too late to shine like you were born to be."

The category featured strong competition, including “Dream as One” from Avatar: Fire and Ash, “I Lied to You” from Sinners, “No Place Like Home” and “The Girl in the Bubble” from Wicked: For Good, and “Train Dreams” from Train Dreams.

A Song — and Film — That Keeps Winning

The Golden Globe win adds to an already impressive awards run for KPop Demon Hunters. Just a week earlier, the animated film claimed Best Animated Feature and Best Song at the Critics Choice Awards. “Golden” has also earned three Grammy nominations, including Song of the Year.

EJAE previously highlighted the importance of authenticity in the music while speaking to Variety. “One of the biggest assets I brought to the movie, or when writing the songs, was being bilingual. It was important for our co-director, Maggie Kang, to have Korean in the lyrics, and I just love that it’s not just the verses; it was in the actual song too."

Her perspective echoed sentiments shared last year by Rei Ami, the singing voice of Zoey in the film, who said, “As women of color and Korean women, we were often told we have to work twice as hard, we have to show up earlier, we have to show out more than our average counterparts in order for us to receive the same kind of accolade or even recognition… and then we come together as a group, and we create this beautiful synchronicity that infects the world, and they’ve received us so well."

Since debuting on Netflix in June, KPop Demon Hunters has become the platform’s most-watched film ever. Its soundtrack — including “Golden,” “Your Idol,” and “Soda Pop” — has dominated the Billboard Hot 100, while theatrical sing-along events brought in more than $20 million combined, proving the film’s impact well beyond streaming.

About the author Amandeep Narang

Amandeep Narang is Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English. A seasoned film reviewer and cultural critic, Narang brings sharp insight and storytelling flair to entertainment and lifestyle news.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at amandeepn@abpnetwork.com.
12 Jan 2026
Golden Globes 2026 Highlights EJAE Golden Globes KPop Demon Hunters Song Golden EJAE Speech Netflix KPop Demon Hunters
