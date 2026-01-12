Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Golden Globes 2026 Winners: Full List From The 83rd Golden Globe Awards ( Updated Live)

Golden Globes 2026 Winners: Full List From The 83rd Golden Globe Awards ( Updated Live)

The 83rd Golden Globe Awards launch Hollywood’s awards season. See the full list of winners across film, television, podcasts, and stand-up comedy from the Golden Globes 2026.

By : Amandeep Narang | Updated at : 12 Jan 2026 08:18 AM (IST)

Hollywood’s annual awards circuit officially began with the 83rd Golden Globe Awards, held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Widely seen as the opening act of awards season, the Golden Globes once again gathered leading figures from film and television for a star-studded evening that blended industry recognition with celebration.

This year’s ceremony marked comedian Nikki Glaser’s return as host for the second year in a row. The event maintained its reputation as a Champagne-soaked affair, setting the tone for the months of accolades to come and offering an early indication of which films, series, and performances are resonating most strongly with voters.

Below is the full list of winners and nominees from the first major awards night of the season. The listicle format has been preserved in full for easy reference.

Full List of Winners


Best Motion Picture - Drama

Frankenstein
Hamnet
It Was Just an Accident
Sentimental Value
Sinners
The Secret Agent

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Blue Moon
Bugonia
Marty Supreme
No Other Choice
Nouvelle Vague
One Battle After Another

Best Motion Picture - Animated

Arco
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

It Was Just An Accident
No Other Choice
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sirāt
The Voice of Hind Rajab

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby
Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Julia Roberts, After the Hunt
Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
Tessa Thompson, Hedda (2025)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine
Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere
Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein
Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee
Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good
Emma Stone, Bugonia
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You- WINNER

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
George Clooney, Jay Kelly
Jesse Plemons, Bugonia
Lee Byung-Hun, No Other Choice
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme- WINNER

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Emily Blunt, The Smashing Machine
Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan, Weapons
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another – WINNER

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Benecio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Paul Mescal, Hamnet
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly
Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value – WINNER

Best Director - Motion Picture

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein
Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident
Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Chloé Zhao, Hamnet

Best Screenplay - Motion Picture

Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell, Hamnet
Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident
Joachim Trier, Eskil Vogt, Sentimental Value
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another- WINNER
Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Best Original Score - Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat, Frankenstein
Hans Zimmer, F1
Jonny Greenwood, One Battle After Another
Kangding Ray, Sirāt
Ludwig Göransson, Sinners – WINNER
Max Richter, Hamnet

Best Original Song - Motion Picture

Dream as One, Avatar: Fire and Ash
Golden, KPop Demon Hunters – WINNER
I Lied to You, Sinners
No Place Like Home, Wicked: For Good
The Girl in the Bubble, Wicked: For Good
Train Dreams, Train Dreams

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
KPop Demon Hunters
Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning
Sinners- WINNERS
Weapons
Wicked: For Good
Zootopia 2

Best Television Series - Drama

The Diplomat
Pluribus
Severance
Slow Horses
The Pitt
The White Lotus

Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
The Studio

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Adolescence
All Her Fault
Black Mirror
Dying for Sex
The Beast in Me
The Girlfriend

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Kathy Bates, Matlock
Britt Lower, Severance
Helen Mirren, Mobland
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Adam Scott, Severance
Diego Luna, Andor
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Mark Ruffalo, Task
Noah Wyle, The Pitt – WINNER
Sterling Brown, Paradise

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks – WINNER
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Claire Danes, The Beast in Me
Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
Amanda Seyfried, Long Bright River
Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex- WINNER
Robin Wright, The Girlfriend

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Glen Powell, Chad Powers
Seth Rogen, The Studio – WINNER
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Catherine O'Hara, The Studio
Parker Posey, The White Lotus
Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Jacob Elordi, The Narrow Road to the Deep North
Paul Giamatti, Black Mirror
Stephen Graham, Adolescence- WINNER
Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Jude Law, Black Rabbit
Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Owen Cooper, Adolescence – WINNER
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
Tramell Tillman, Severance
Ashley Walters, Adolescence

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?
Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life
Kevin Hart: Acting My Age
Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts
Ricky Gervais: Mortality
Sarah Silverman: Postmortem

Best Podcast

Call Her Daddy
Good Hang with Amy Poehler – WINNER
Smartless
The Mel Robbins Podcast
Armchair Expert

About the author Amandeep Narang

Amandeep Narang is Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English. A seasoned film reviewer and cultural critic, Narang brings sharp insight and storytelling flair to entertainment and lifestyle news.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at amandeepn@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 12 Jan 2026 08:05 AM (IST)
Tags :
Golden Globes 2026 Winners 83rd Golden Globe Awards Golden Globes Winners List Golden Globes Film Winners Golden Globes TV Winners
