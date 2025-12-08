Golden Globes 2026 Nominations: Leonardo DiCaprio’s One Battle After Another Leads Films, The White Lotus Tops TV
The 83rd Golden Globe nominations were announced, with One Battle After Another leading films with 9 nods, Sentimental Value close behind, and The White Lotus dominating TV with 6 nominations.
Golden Globes 2026 Nominations: The 83rd Golden Globe Awards unveiled their nominations on Monday, setting the stage for a highly competitive race. One Battle After Another, featuring Leonardo DiCaprio in the lead, emerged as the frontrunner in the film segment with nods in nine categories. Close behind was Norwegian family drama Sentimental Value, which earned eight nominations.
On the television front, The White Lotus continued its impressive streak, securing nominations across six categories.
The announcement was made live from Beverly Hills, California, with Marlon Wayans and Skye P Marshall presenting the list of nominees.
Full list of nominees in movies
Best Male Actor – Motion Picture – Drama:
Joel Edgerton | Train Dreams
Oscar Isaac | Frankenstein
Dwayne Johnson | The Smashing Machine
Michael B. Jordan | Sinners
Wagner Moura | The Secret Agent
Jeremy Allen White | Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
Best Female Actor – Motion Picture – Drama:
Jessie Buckley | Hamnet
Jennifer Lawrence | Die My Love
Renate Reinsve | Sentimental Value
Julia Roberts | After The Hunt
Tessa Thompson | Hedda
Eva Victor | Sorry, Baby
Best Male Actor – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy:
Timothée Chalamet | Marty Supreme
George Clooney | Jay Kelly
Leonardo Dicaprio | One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke | Blue Moon
Lee Byung-hun | No Other Choice
Jesse Plemons | Bugonia
Best Female Actor – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy:
Rose Byrne | If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Cynthia Erivo | Wicked: For Good
Kate Hudson | Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti | One Battle After Another
Amanda Seyfried | The Testament Of Ann Lee
Emma Stone | Bugonia
Best Picture – Drama:
Frankenstein
Hamnet
It Was Just An Accident
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Best Picture – Musical Or Comedy:
Blue Moon
Bugonia
Marty Supreme
No Other Choice
Nouvelle Vague
One Battle After Another
Best Supporting Male Actor – Motion Picture:
Benicio Del Toro | One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi | Frankenstein
Paul Mescal | Hamnet
Sean Penn | One Battle After Another
Adam Sandler | Jay Kelly
Stellan Skarsgård | Sentimental Value
Best Supporting Female Actor – Motion Picture:
Emily Blunt | The Smashing Machine
Elle Fanning | Sentimental Value
Ariana Grande | Wicked: For Good
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas | Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan | Weapons
Teyana Taylor | One Battle After Another
Best Director Motion Picture:
Paul Thomas Anderson | One Battle After Another
Ryan Coogler | Sinners
Guillermo Del Toro | Frankenstein
Jafar Panahi | It Was Just An Accident
Joachim Trier | Sentimental Value
Chloé Zhao | Hamnet
Best Score Motion Picture:
Alexandre Desplat | Frankenstein
Ludwig Göransson | Sinners
Jonny Greenwood | One Battle After Another
Kangding Ray | Sirāt
Max Richter | Hamnet
Hans Zimmer | F1
Best Song Motion Picture:
Dream As One | Avatar: Fire And Ash | Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Simon Franglen
Golden –– Kpop Demon Hunters | Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun, Kim Eun-jae (Ejae), Mark Sonnenblick
I Lied To You | Sinners | Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson
No Place Like Home | Wicked: For Good | Stephen Schwartz
The Girl In The Bubble | Wicked: For Good | Stephen Schwartz
Train Dreams | Train Dreams | Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner
Best Non-English Language Motion Picture:
It Was Just An Accident | Neon | France
No Other Choice | Neon | South Korea
The Secret Agent | Neon | Brazil
Sentimental Value | Neon | Norway
Sirāt| Neon | Spain
The Voice Of Hind Rajab | Willa | Tunisia
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture:
Paul Thomas Anderson | One Battle After Another
Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie | Marty Supreme
Ryan Coogler | Sinners
Jafar Panahi | It Was Just An Accident
Eskil Vogt & Joachim Trier | Sentimental Value
Chloé Zhao & Maggie O’Farrell | Hamnet
Best Animated Motion Picture:
Arco
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle
Helio
Kpop Demon Hunters
Little Amélie Or The Character Of Rain
Zootopia 2
Best Cinematic And Box Office Achievement:
Avatar: Fire And Ash
F1
Kpop Demon Hunters
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
Sinners
Weapons
Wicked: For Good
Zootopia 2
Full list of nominees in television
Best Male Actor – Television – Drama:
Sterling K. Brown | Paradise
Diego Luna | Andor
Gary Oldman | Slow Horses
Mark Ruffalo | Task
Adam Scott | Severance
Noah Wyle | The Pitt
Best Male Actor – Television – Musical/comedy:
Adam Brody | Nobody Wants This
Steve Martin | Only Murders In The Building
Glen Powell | Chad Powers
Seth Rogen | The Studio
Martin Short | Only Murders In The Building
Jeremy Allen White | The Bear
Best Male Actor – Television – Limited Series, Anthology Series Or Television Motion Picture:
Jacob Elordi | The Narrow Road To The Deep North
Paul Giamatti | Black Mirror
Stephen Graham | Adolescence
Charlie Hunnam | Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Jude Law | Black Rabbit
Matthew Rhys | The Beast In Me
Best Female Actor – Television – Drama:
Kathy Bates | Matlock
Britt Lower | Severance
Helen Mirren | Mobland
Bella Ramsey | The Last Of Us
Keri Russell | The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn | Pluribus
Best Female Actor – Television – Musical/comedy:
Kristen Bell | Nobody Wants This
Ayo Edebiri | The Bear
Selena Gomez | Only Murders In The Building
Natasha Lyonne | Poker Face
Jenna Ortega | Wednesday
Jean Smart | Hacks
Best Female Actor – Television – Limited Series, Anthology Series Or Television Motion Picture:
Claire Danes| The Beast In Me
Rashida Jones | Black Mirror
Amanda Seyfried | Long Bright River
Sarah Snook | All Her Fault
Michelle Williams | Dying For Sex
Robin Wright | The Girlfriend
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series Or Television Motion Picture:
Adolescence | Netflix
All Her Fault | Peacock
The Beast In Me | Netflix
Black Mirror | Netflix
Dying For Sex | Fx On Hulu
The Girlfriend | Prime Video
Best Drama Series:
The Diplomat | Netflix
The Pitt | Hbo Max
Pluribus | Apple Tv
Severance | Apple Tv
Slow Horses | Apple Tv
The White Lotus | Hbo Max
Best Musical Or Comedy Series:
Abbott Elementary | Abc
The Bear | Fx On Hulu
Hacks | Hbo Max
Nobody Wants This | Netflix
Only Murders In The Building | Hulu
The Studio | Apple Tv
Best Supporting Male Actor – Television:
Owen Cooper | Adolescence
Billy Crudup | The Morning Show
Walton Goggins | The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs | The White Lotus
Tramell Tillman | Severance
Ashley Walters | Adolescence
Best Supporting Female Actor – Television:
Carrie Coon | The White Lotus
Erin Doherty | Adolescence
Hannah Einbinder | Hacks
Catherine O’hara | The Studio
Parker Posey | The White Lotus
Aimee Lou Wood | The White Lotus
Best Performance In Stand-up Comedy On Television:
Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?
Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night Of Your Life
Kevin Hart: Acting My Age
Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts
Ricky Gervais: Mortality
Sarah Silverman: Postmortem
Best Podcast:
Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard
Call Her Daddy
Good Hang With Amy Poehler
The Mel Robbins Podcast
Smartless
Up First
Nikki Glaser is returning as host to the January 11 Globes, airing on CBS and streaming on Paramount. Helen Mirren will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award in a separate prime-time special airing January 8. Sarah Jessica Parker will be honoured with the Carol Burnett Award.