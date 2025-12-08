Golden Globes 2026 Nominations: The 83rd Golden Globe Awards unveiled their nominations on Monday, setting the stage for a highly competitive race. One Battle After Another, featuring Leonardo DiCaprio in the lead, emerged as the frontrunner in the film segment with nods in nine categories. Close behind was Norwegian family drama Sentimental Value, which earned eight nominations.

On the television front, The White Lotus continued its impressive streak, securing nominations across six categories.

The announcement was made live from Beverly Hills, California, with Marlon Wayans and Skye P Marshall presenting the list of nominees.

Full list of nominees in movies

Best Male Actor – Motion Picture – Drama:

Joel Edgerton | Train Dreams

Oscar Isaac | Frankenstein

Dwayne Johnson | The Smashing Machine

Michael B. Jordan | Sinners

Wagner Moura | The Secret Agent

Jeremy Allen White | Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

Best Female Actor – Motion Picture – Drama:

Jessie Buckley | Hamnet

Jennifer Lawrence | Die My Love

Renate Reinsve | Sentimental Value

Julia Roberts | After The Hunt

Tessa Thompson | Hedda

Eva Victor | Sorry, Baby

Best Male Actor – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy:

Timothée Chalamet | Marty Supreme

George Clooney | Jay Kelly

Leonardo Dicaprio | One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke | Blue Moon

Lee Byung-hun | No Other Choice

Jesse Plemons | Bugonia

Best Female Actor – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy:

Rose Byrne | If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Cynthia Erivo | Wicked: For Good

Kate Hudson | Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti | One Battle After Another

Amanda Seyfried | The Testament Of Ann Lee

Emma Stone | Bugonia

Best Picture – Drama:

Frankenstein

Hamnet

It Was Just An Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best Picture – Musical Or Comedy:

Blue Moon

Bugonia

Marty Supreme

No Other Choice

Nouvelle Vague

One Battle After Another

Best Supporting Male Actor – Motion Picture:

Benicio Del Toro | One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi | Frankenstein

Paul Mescal | Hamnet

Sean Penn | One Battle After Another

Adam Sandler | Jay Kelly

Stellan Skarsgård | Sentimental Value

Best Supporting Female Actor – Motion Picture:

Emily Blunt | The Smashing Machine

Elle Fanning | Sentimental Value

Ariana Grande | Wicked: For Good

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas | Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan | Weapons

Teyana Taylor | One Battle After Another

Best Director Motion Picture:

Paul Thomas Anderson | One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler | Sinners

Guillermo Del Toro | Frankenstein

Jafar Panahi | It Was Just An Accident

Joachim Trier | Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao | Hamnet

Best Score Motion Picture:

Alexandre Desplat | Frankenstein

Ludwig Göransson | Sinners

Jonny Greenwood | One Battle After Another

Kangding Ray | Sirāt

Max Richter | Hamnet

Hans Zimmer | F1

Best Song Motion Picture:

Dream As One | Avatar: Fire And Ash | Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Simon Franglen

Golden –– Kpop Demon Hunters | Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun, Kim Eun-jae (Ejae), Mark Sonnenblick

I Lied To You | Sinners | Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson

No Place Like Home | Wicked: For Good | Stephen Schwartz

The Girl In The Bubble | Wicked: For Good | Stephen Schwartz

Train Dreams | Train Dreams | Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner

Best Non-English Language Motion Picture:

It Was Just An Accident | Neon | France

No Other Choice | Neon | South Korea

The Secret Agent | Neon | Brazil

Sentimental Value | Neon | Norway

Sirāt| Neon | Spain

The Voice Of Hind Rajab | Willa | Tunisia

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture:

Paul Thomas Anderson | One Battle After Another

Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie | Marty Supreme

Ryan Coogler | Sinners

Jafar Panahi | It Was Just An Accident

Eskil Vogt & Joachim Trier | Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao & Maggie O’Farrell | Hamnet

Best Animated Motion Picture:

Arco

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle

Helio

Kpop Demon Hunters

Little Amélie Or The Character Of Rain

Zootopia 2

Best Cinematic And Box Office Achievement:

Avatar: Fire And Ash

F1

Kpop Demon Hunters

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Sinners

Weapons

Wicked: For Good

Zootopia 2

Full list of nominees in television

Best Male Actor – Television – Drama:

Sterling K. Brown | Paradise

Diego Luna | Andor

Gary Oldman | Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo | Task

Adam Scott | Severance

Noah Wyle | The Pitt

Best Male Actor – Television – Musical/comedy:

Adam Brody | Nobody Wants This

Steve Martin | Only Murders In The Building

Glen Powell | Chad Powers

Seth Rogen | The Studio

Martin Short | Only Murders In The Building

Jeremy Allen White | The Bear

Best Male Actor – Television – Limited Series, Anthology Series Or Television Motion Picture:

Jacob Elordi | The Narrow Road To The Deep North

Paul Giamatti | Black Mirror

Stephen Graham | Adolescence

Charlie Hunnam | Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Jude Law | Black Rabbit

Matthew Rhys | The Beast In Me

Best Female Actor – Television – Drama:

Kathy Bates | Matlock

Britt Lower | Severance

Helen Mirren | Mobland

Bella Ramsey | The Last Of Us

Keri Russell | The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn | Pluribus

Best Female Actor – Television – Musical/comedy:

Kristen Bell | Nobody Wants This

Ayo Edebiri | The Bear

Selena Gomez | Only Murders In The Building

Natasha Lyonne | Poker Face

Jenna Ortega | Wednesday

Jean Smart | Hacks

Best Female Actor – Television – Limited Series, Anthology Series Or Television Motion Picture:

Claire Danes| The Beast In Me

Rashida Jones | Black Mirror

Amanda Seyfried | Long Bright River

Sarah Snook | All Her Fault

Michelle Williams | Dying For Sex

Robin Wright | The Girlfriend

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series Or Television Motion Picture:

Adolescence | Netflix

All Her Fault | Peacock

The Beast In Me | Netflix

Black Mirror | Netflix

Dying For Sex | Fx On Hulu

The Girlfriend | Prime Video

Best Drama Series:

The Diplomat | Netflix

The Pitt | Hbo Max

Pluribus | Apple Tv

Severance | Apple Tv

Slow Horses | Apple Tv

The White Lotus | Hbo Max

Best Musical Or Comedy Series:

Abbott Elementary | Abc

The Bear | Fx On Hulu

Hacks | Hbo Max

Nobody Wants This | Netflix

Only Murders In The Building | Hulu

The Studio | Apple Tv

Best Supporting Male Actor – Television:

Owen Cooper | Adolescence

Billy Crudup | The Morning Show

Walton Goggins | The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs | The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman | Severance

Ashley Walters | Adolescence

Best Supporting Female Actor – Television:

Carrie Coon | The White Lotus

Erin Doherty | Adolescence

Hannah Einbinder | Hacks

Catherine O’hara | The Studio

Parker Posey | The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood | The White Lotus

Best Performance In Stand-up Comedy On Television:

Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?

Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night Of Your Life

Kevin Hart: Acting My Age

Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts

Ricky Gervais: Mortality

Sarah Silverman: Postmortem

Best Podcast:

Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard

Call Her Daddy

Good Hang With Amy Poehler

The Mel Robbins Podcast

Smartless

Up First

Nikki Glaser is returning as host to the January 11 Globes, airing on CBS and streaming on Paramount. Helen Mirren will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award in a separate prime-time special airing January 8. Sarah Jessica Parker will be honoured with the Carol Burnett Award.