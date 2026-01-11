Golden Globe Awards 2026: When And Where To Watch In India, Priyanka Chopra Jonas To Present

Golden Globe Awards 2026: The spotlight is firmly on Hollywood as the 83rd Golden Globe Awards get underway tonight at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. The glittering ceremony will be broadcast live on CBS, with Paramount+ offering a simultaneous live stream across the United States.

When and where to watch Golden Globe Awards 2026

For audiences in India, the awards will be accessible in the early hours of Monday, beginning at 6:30 am IST on JioHotstar.

Comedian and actor Nikki Glaser is set to return as host for the second year in a row, bringing continuity to the show. The nominations for this edition were unveiled on December 8, 2025, by actors Skye P. Marshall and Marlon Wayans.

Nominees of Golden Globe Awards 2026

On the film front, Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer One Battle After Another has emerged as the biggest contender of the night with nine nominations. The film has made history by becoming only the sixth title at the Golden Globes to secure nominations in all four acting categories while also earning multiple overall nods. Close behind is Sentimental Value, featuring Renate Reinsve, Stellan Skarsgård, Elle Fanning and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, with eight nominations, while Sinners has picked up seven.

In the television categories, The White Lotus leads the pack with six nominations, followed by Adolescence, which has also made a strong showing.

Marking a notable expansion, this year’s Golden Globes will introduce a Best Podcast category for the first time, signalling the ceremony’s growing recognition of new storytelling formats.

Adding an Indian presence to the global event, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been announced as a presenter at the 2026 Golden Globes, making her the only Indian name among an extensive list of presenters revealed by the organisers.

Presenters of Golden Globe Awards

The presenter lineup boasts several A-list names, including Julia Roberts, George Clooney, Mila Kunis, Ana de Armas and Jennifer Garner. They will be joined by Amanda Seyfried, Ayo Edebiri, Charli xcx, Chris Pine, Connor Storrie and Colman Domingo.

Also taking the stage as presenters are Dakota Fanning, Dave Franco, Diane Lane, Hudson Williams, Hailee Steinfeld, Jason Bateman, Joe Keery, Judd Apatow, Justin Hartley, Kathryn Hahn, Keegan-Michael Key, Kevin Bacon and Kevin Hart.

Further adding to the star power are Kyra Sedgwick, Lalisa Manobal, Luke Grimes, Macaulay Culkin, Marlon Wayans, Melissa McCarthy, Miley Cyrus, Minnie Driver, Orlando Bloom, Pamela Anderson, Queen Latifah and Regina Hall.

Rounding off the list are Sean Hayes, Snoop Dogg, Wanda Sykes, Will Arnett and Zoë Kravitz, all set to present awards as Hollywood gathers for one of its most anticipated nights of the year.