Godzilla Minus Zero BTS Teaser Released: First Japanese IMAX Film To Hit Screens In November

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Godzilla Minus Zero releases November 2026 on Godzilla Day.

Director Takashi Yamazaki returns; story expands beyond Japan.

First Japanese production filmed natively for IMAX.

Sequel builds on Oscar-winning predecessor's global success.

Godzilla Minus Zero is shaping up to be one of the biggest Japanese releases of 2026. The sequel to Godzilla Minus One reunites filmmaker Takashi Yamazaki with the franchise, while returning stars Ryunosuke Kamiki and Minami Hamabe. Set two years after the events of the Oscar-winning 2023 film, the new story is expected to expand the scale of Godzilla’s destruction. Its first teaser showed the kaiju near the Statue of Liberty, suggesting that the devastation may reach beyond Japan. The film has another major distinction: it is the first Japanese production filmed for IMAX, giving its November theatrical release an added draw for audiences worldwide.

Godzilla Minus Zero Release Date And IMAX Plans

TOHO will release Godzilla Minus Zero in Japan on November 3, 2026, while GKIDS will bring the film to North American cinemas from November 6. The release is particularly notable because the November 3 date is also Godzilla Day, marking the anniversary of the original 1954 film.

GODZILLA MINUS ZERO

VFX, Written, and Directed by Takashi Yamazaki

In IMAX November 6. #FilmedForIMAX pic.twitter.com/sPd7KX6JJg — IMAX (@IMAX) August 27, 2026

The sequel has also been officially listed as Filmed For IMAX. The film was shot using high-definition digital cameras certified by IMAX and specially optimised for the format's sound and picture presentation. IMAX currently lists the film for November 6.

What The Sequel Is About

The story moves forward to 1949, two years after the events of Godzilla Minus One. Koichi Shikishima, played by Ryunosuke Kamiki, and Noriko Oishi, played by Minami Hamabe, return as the story continues with the Shikishima family facing another major threat. Official details remain limited, but the teaser suggests that Godzilla's reach could extend to New York.

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Yamazaki returns as director, screenwriter and VFX supervisor. Speaking to his crew in the behind-the-scenes footage cited by MovieWeb, he says, "I believe this team can create something greater than the last film." The filmmaker has a major benchmark to beat. Godzilla Minus One earned more than $116 million worldwide and won the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects, becoming the first film in the franchise to receive an Oscar.

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Why Godzilla Minus Zero Matters

The IMAX release gives Godzilla Minus Zero a strong theatrical advantage, particularly after the response to its predecessor. The film will also arrive months before Godzilla x Kong: Supernova, the next MonsterVerse entry, which is scheduled for March 2027. For now, Yamazaki and TOHO are keeping much of the plot under wraps. But with a returning cast, a larger setting and the franchise's first Japanese production filmed for IMAX, Godzilla Minus Zero has already become one of the most closely watched releases of the year.

Godzilla Minus Zero arrives in Japan on November 3 and North America on November 6, 2026, promising a bigger theatrical experience for fans of the franchise.