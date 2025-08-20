Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentHollywoodGinny, Percy, Fred & George: Meet the New Weasleys In HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’ Series

Ginny, Percy, Fred & George: Meet the New Weasleys In HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’ Series

HBO's 'Harry Potter' series, premiering in 2027, revealed its Weasley siblings cast: Alastair Stout (Ron), Tristan & Gabriel Harland (Fred & George), Ruari Spooner (Percy), and Gracie Cochrane (Ginny)

By : ANI | Updated at : 20 Aug 2025 08:00 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The makers of the upcoming HBO 'Harry Potter' series on Tuesday unveiled the young actors set to play the iconic Weasley siblings, adding to the growing anticipation around the show.

With the shooting for the series now in full swing, the latest additions have added to the growing buzz. On Tuesday, HBO Max shared an official picture of the Weasley siblings, confirming the young actors who will step into the shoes of the iconic characters.

While Alastair Stout has already been roped in to play Ron Weasley, Tristan Harland and Gabriel Harland will be seen as the mischievous twins, Fred and George, Ruari Spooner will play Percy Weasley, and Gracie Cochrane will be seen as Ginny Weasley.

Sharing the update on Instagram, the makers wrote, "The Burrow is nearly full," welcoming the new cast members.

The role of the Weasley matriarch, Molly Weasley, will be essayed by Katherine Parkinson. However, the actor for Arthur Weasley is yet to be announced. Additionally, casting for the eldest brother, Charlie Weasley, remains unknown.

It is worth mentioning that the Weasleys have been an integral part of the books and the original films. While Fred, George, and Percy have been seen throughout every instalment, Ginny also steps in as the central character in 'The Chamber of Secrets' and later even gets married to Harry Potter.

Prior to this, HBO had confirmed the casting of its Harry, Ron, and Hermione with Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton, and Alastair Stout.

Among the adult cast, John Lithgow will portray Professor Albus Dumbledore, Paapa Essiedu will take on the role of Severus Snape, Nick Frost will be seen as Rubeus Hagrid, and Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall.

Further casting has also been confirmed for characters such as Draco Malfoy, Lucius Malfoy, Seamus Finnigan, Neville Longbottom, Dudley Dursley, and Garrick Ollivander, among others.

The upcoming HBO series will adapt each of the seven 'Harry Potter' books into a full season, with the show set to premiere in 2027.

Published at : 20 Aug 2025 08:00 AM (IST)
Tags :
HBO Harry Potter Harry Potter Series
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Donald Trump Imposed 'Sanctions' On India To End Russia-Ukraine War: US
Donald Trump Imposed 'Sanctions' On India To End Russia-Ukraine War: US
Cities
No Schools Closed In Mumbai Today: BMC Dismisses Social Media Post As Fake
No Schools Closed In Mumbai Today: BMC Dismisses Social Media Post As Fake
India
PM, Ministers, UT CMs To Lose Post If Arrested On Serious Charges: Govt To Introduce Bills In LS
PM, Ministers, UT CMs To Lose Post If Arrested On Serious Charges: Govt To Introduce Bills In LS
World
Border Talks, Rare Earth, Fertilisers, Taiwan – How Wang Yi’s Visit To India Went
Border Talks, Rare Earth, Fertilisers, Taiwan – How Wang Yi’s Visit To India Went
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Rahul Gandhi Sends Flying Kiss to BJP Supporters During Voter Rights Yatra in Bihar
Breaking News: CP Radhakrishnan Introduced as NDA VP Candidate; PM Appeals to Opposition | ABP NEWS
Parliament Session Erupts As Opposition Protests Alleged Vote Theft, Demands Discussion
NDA Seeks Consensus For CP Radhakrishnan As Vice President, Opposition Likely To Field Candidate
Viral News: Major Incidents Reported Across India From Gorakhpur Accident To Ludhiana Drug Mafia Violence
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
Turning Study Abroad Dreams Into Reality: What Needs to Change For Indian Students
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget