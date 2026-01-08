From Priyanka Chopra Jonas To George Clooney: Golden Globes Announce Presenters

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Priyanka Chopra Jonas is set to take the stage as one of the presenters at the upcoming Golden Globe Awards, placing her among an elite lineup of Hollywood and international celebrities. The Golden Globes organisers have announced a star-studded list of presenters for this year’s ceremony, which will be hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser. The presence of Chopra Jonas highlights her continued prominence on the global entertainment stage, as the awards return with renewed focus on spectacle, satire and star power.

Star-Studded Presenter Lineup Announced

The Golden Globes’ presenter list includes some of the biggest names in film, television and music. Alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas, presenters include George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Amanda Seyfried, Ana de Armas, Ayo Edebiri, Dakota Fanning, Jennifer Garner, Kevin Hart, Melissa McCarthy, Miley Cyrus, Orlando Bloom, Queen Latifah, Zoë Kravitz and Snoop Dogg.

Also joining the lineup are pop and global music stars such as Charli XCX and Lalisa Manobal, as well as actors from across genres and generations, including Pamela Anderson, Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes, Will Arnett and Macaulay Culkin. The presenters will appear throughout the ceremony, introducing winners across film and television categories.

Host Nikki Glaser Promises Sharp Humour

The awards ceremony will be hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, who returns to the Golden Globes stage with a promise of pointed humour. According to reports, Glaser has said she intends to roast top entertainment executives, including Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, as well as billionaires more broadly.

“They shouldn’t get their panties in a bunch over these jokes,” Glaser was quoted as saying, adding that she does not worry about offending people in positions of power. Her comments suggest the ceremony will lean into satire and self-awareness, a hallmark of recent Globes editions.

When & Where To Watch

The 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards will be produced by Dick Clark Productions and broadcast live on Sunday in the United States. For Indian viewers, the ceremony will air early Monday morning.

The show will begin at 5:30 am IST and will be broadcast on CBS, with live streaming available on Paramount+ in the United States. Indian audiences are expected to follow the event through global broadcasts and digital platforms.