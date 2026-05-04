From Getting Banned To Facing Exes, Here Are 7 Most Controversial Moments From Met Gala Carpet

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Selena Gomez and The Weeknd debuted as a couple amid ex Bella Hadid's presence.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's

Lena Dunham apologized for projecting insecurities onto Odell Beckham Jr. at event.

Streaker in mankini tackled before crashing Met Gala red carpet.

Demi Lovato left Met Gala due to negative celebrity interactions.

Kim Kardashian attended Met Gala after reportedly facing an invitation ban.

Celebrities faced backlash for smoking in the Met Gala bathroom.

Controversies have always been one of the most talked-about aspects of the film industry. Whether it’s Hollywood or Bollywood, the truth is that controversies remain a constant part of the spotlight. They often make the industry feel more relevant, as people tend to associate celebrities with glamour, and when there’s glamour, gossip is never far behind. Where gossip exists, controversy naturally follows.

With the much-anticipated Met Gala around the corner, it is the perfect time to look back at some of the most talked-about controversies and unexpected moments from the event over the years. From heated arguments to surprising exits and even shocking returns, here are seven of the most controversial Met Gala moments.

Here Are The 7 Most Controversial Moments From The Met Gala Over The Years

Selena Gomez And The Weeknd

Remember when Selena Gomez and The Weeknd made their Met Gala debut as a couple? It instantly grabbed attention because The Weeknd’s ex, Bella Hadid, was also present at the same event. The situation created quite a buzz among fans and media.

(Image Source: Pinterest/srp352)

ALSO READ | Ranveer Allahbadia Announces Documentary On 'Latent' Row After Reunion With Samay Raina On Kapil's Show

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s ‘Tax The Rich’ Dress

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) wore a dress with the phrase “Tax the Rich” printed on it at the 2021 Met Gala, which quickly became controversial.

The outfit sparked debate, especially because attending the Met Gala costs around 30,000 Dollars per guest - even though celebrities typically don’t pay for their tickets themselves.

Responding to the backlash, she said, “The medium is the message. Proud to work with Aurora James as a sustainably focused, Black woman immigrant designer who went from starting her dream Brother Vellies at a flea market in Brooklyn to winning the CFDA against all odds and then work together to kick open the doors at the Met. The time is now for childcare, healthcare, and climate action for all. Tax the Rich. And yes, BEFORE anybody starts wilding out – NYC elected officials are regularly invited to and attend the Met due to our responsibilities in overseeing our city’s cultural institutions that serve the public. I was one of several in attendance. Dress is borrowed via Brother Vellies.”

(Image Source: Pinterest/stephanietrelog)

ALSO READ | Trisha Visits Vijay’s Chennai Home As TVK Leads In Tamil Nadu: WATCH

Lena Dunham’s Comments About Odell Beckham Jr.

In 2016, Lena Dunham sparked controversy after revealing an interaction with football player Odell Beckham Jr., who was seated next to her at the event. She claimed he ignored her, saying, “It was like he looked at me and determined I was not the shape of a woman by his standards… He was scrolling Instagram rather than talking.”

Her comments received backlash, after which she apologised, admitting she had projected her own insecurities and made unfair assumptions.

Odell later responded briefly, commenting, “It’s life… I don’t have much to say about that.”

(Image Source: Pinterest/sarapalmilha, espn)

When The Streaker Crashed The Red Carpet

In 2014, prankster Vitalii Sediuk attempted to crash the Met Gala red carpet wearing a Borat-style mankini. However, security quickly intervened and tackled him before he could make it onto the carpet.

(Image Source: Pinterest/derekzagami)

Demi Lovato Left The Event

Singer Demi Lovato attended the 2016 Met Gala but left early after having a negative experience with another celebrity.

In a 2018 interview, she said, “I had a terrible experience… This one celebrity was a complete bitch and miserable to be around. It was very cliquey.”

She added that she felt so uncomfortable that she wanted to drink, which led her to leave and attend a 10 PM AA meeting instead. Demi later criticised the fashion industry for being fake and mentioned that she related more to people at the meeting than those at the Met Gala.

(Image Source: Pinterest/wwd)

Kim Kardashian Appeared On The Carpet After Being Banned

Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala journey also stirred controversy. For years, she was reportedly not invited because Anna Wintour did not want reality TV stars at the event.

However, Kim finally made her Met Gala debut in 2013, attending alongside her then-partner Kanye West, marking a major turning point.

(Image Source: Pinterest/hil_loki)

Celebrities Receive Backlash For Smoking In The Bathroom

At the 2017 Met Gala, several celebrities were seen smoking in the bathroom, violating New York City’s Smoke-Free Air Act. Some even posted pictures online, which led to backlash.

The New York Health Department expressed disappointment, with Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett stating, “We were dismayed to read reports that some celebrities chose smoking as their fashion accessory and violated New York City’s smoking laws.”

The Met later responded, saying it was only a small number of guests and assured that such incidents would not happen again.