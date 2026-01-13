Former Disney actor Matt Prokop has been taken into custody on a series of serious criminal charges, including felony possession of child pornography, authorities have confirmed. The 35-year-old was arrested on Christmas Eve, December 24, in Victoria, Texas, and remains behind bars as the investigation continues.

Officials from the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the arrest while speaking to USA TODAY on January 12. The development was first reported by TMZ. As of now, Prokop is being held at the Victoria County jail, and no court date has been scheduled.

Details of Arrest and Charges

According to law enforcement officials, Prokop faces multiple charges beyond the child pornography allegation. These include evading arrest or detention, resisting arrest, violations related to search or transportation, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and violation of bond or protective orders.

Authorities stated that the bond violation is connected to a separate case from 2024, which involved assault allegations against his then-girlfriend. Officials have not released further details about the evidence collected or the circumstances that led to his arrest on December 24. The investigation remains ongoing, and additional legal proceedings are expected once the case moves forward.

Prokop’s Rise to Fame and Career Background

Matt Prokop became a familiar face to young audiences after appearing in High School Musical 3: Senior Year, where he played Jimmie “The Rocket Man" Zara. He later starred as Josh Rosen in the Disney Channel film Geek Charming, opposite actress Sarah Hyland, with whom he was in a long-term relationship at the time.

Prokop also appeared in several popular television series, including Modern Family, Hannah Montana, and Good Luck Charlie. Many of these appearances overlapped with Hyland’s projects, further keeping him in the public eye during that period.

Past Abuse Allegations Resurface

Prokop’s arrest has renewed attention on allegations made against him more than a decade ago. In 2014, Sarah Hyland filed for and was granted a permanent restraining order against him, citing physical and verbal abuse during their relationship.

Court documents and reports published by People and The Independent detailed several disturbing claims. Hyland alleged that Prokop threw a lighter at her, threatened to kill her dog, and threatened to burn her house down when she attempted to end the relationship. She reportedly sought help from her on-screen mother, actress Julie Bowen, asking her to be present during attempts to break up safely.

Following the restraining order, Prokop’s acting career came to a halt. He has not been credited in any film or television project since 2014.

Current Legal Status

At present, authorities have not disclosed when Prokop will appear in court or whether additional charges may be filed. His arrest has once again placed his past controversies under public scrutiny, as investigators continue to examine the latest allegations. The case remains under investigation.