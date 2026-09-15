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English NewsEntertainmentHollywoodEmmy Awards 2026 Full Winners List: The Pitt, Widow’s Bay And The Traitors Take Top Honours

Emmy Awards 2026 Full Winners List: The Pitt, Widow’s Bay And The Traitors Take Top Honours

The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards honoured the finest television performances and productions from the 2025-26 season. The Pitt led the nominations, while Widow’s Bay secured major wins.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 15 Sep 2026 10:35 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • The 78th Emmy Awards celebrated 2025-26 television achievements.
  • Mariska Hargitay hosted; Smart, Wyle claimed top acting awards.

The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards celebrated the television shows, performers, and creators that stood out during the 2025-26 season. HBO Max’s The Pitt led this year’s nominations with 25, followed by Apple TV’s Widow’s Bay with 19. Several awards were announced before the main ceremony, with Widow’s Bay collecting eight, DTF St Louis winning six and The Pitt taking home four. The ceremony also recognised Rob Reiner posthumously for his guest appearance in The Bear. Hosted by Mariska Hargitay, the event brought together major television names for an evening of wins, surprises and memorable performances from across the television industry.

78th Emmy Awards: Venue And Ceremony Details

According to the Los Angeles Times, the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards were held on Monday at the Peacock Theater at LA Live in downtown Los Angeles. The ceremony began at 5 pm PT. The event followed two earlier ceremonies, formerly known as the Creative Arts Emmys, which recognised technical and artistic achievements along with select performance categories.

Mariska Hargitay, best known for playing Olivia Benson in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, hosted the Primetime Emmys for the first time.

ALSO READ | Emmy Awards 2026: Matthew Rhys Wins Two Awards; Jean Smart Wins Best Actress For All 5 Seasons Of ‘Hacks’

Emmy Awards 2026: Full Winners List

The following is the complete list of winners across the major categories at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Drama Categories

  • Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Noah Wyle - The Pitt
  • Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Rhea Seehorn - Pluribus
  • Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Allison Janney - The Diplomat
  • Guest Actor in a Drama Series: Ernest Harden Jr. - The Pitt
  • Guest Actress in a Drama Series: Shailene Woodley - Paradise

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Comedy Categories

  • Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart — Hacks
  • Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Stephen Root — Widow’s Bay
  • Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Kate O’Flynn — Widow’s Bay
  • Guest Actor in a Comedy Series: Rob Reiner — The Bear
  • Guest Actress in a Comedy Series: Betty Gilpin — Widow’s Bay

Limited Or Anthology Series Categories

  • Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie: Matthew Rhys — The Beast in Me
  • Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie: David Harbour — DTF St Louis
  • Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie: Linda Cardellini — DTF St Louis
  • Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: DTF St Louis
  • Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: DTF St Louis

Reality, Variety And Other Categories

  • Reality Competition Series: The Traitors
  • Television Movie: Remarkably Bright Creatures
  • Variety Special (Live): The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny
  • Variety Special (Pre-Recorded): The Muppet Show
  • Writing for a Variety Series: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
  • Outstanding Animated Programme: South Park

The 2026 Emmy Awards recognised a wide range of television talent, from leading performances in drama and comedy to reality programming, limited series, variety specials and animation.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Where and when were the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards held?

The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards took place on Monday at the Peacock Theater at LA Live in downtown Los Angeles. The ceremony began at 5 pm PT.

Who hosted the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards?

Mariska Hargitay, best known for playing Olivia Benson in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, hosted the Primetime Emmys for the first time.

Which shows received the most nominations for the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards?

HBO Max’s The Pitt led with 25 nominations, followed by Apple TV’s Widow’s Bay with 19. Widow's Bay also collected eight awards before the main ceremony.

Was anyone honored posthumously at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards?

Yes, Rob Reiner was posthumously recognized for his guest appearance in The Bear. He won Guest Actor in a Comedy Series.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 15 Sep 2026 10:35 AM (IST)
Tags :
Emmy Awards 2026 Widow’s Bay 78th Primetime Emmy Awards Emmy Awards Winners List Emmy Winners 2026 The Pitt Noah Wyle
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