Emmy Awards 2026 Full Winners List: The Pitt, Widow’s Bay And The Traitors Take Top Honours

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom The 78th Emmy Awards celebrated 2025-26 television achievements.

Mariska Hargitay hosted; Smart, Wyle claimed top acting awards.

The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards celebrated the television shows, performers, and creators that stood out during the 2025-26 season. HBO Max’s The Pitt led this year’s nominations with 25, followed by Apple TV’s Widow’s Bay with 19. Several awards were announced before the main ceremony, with Widow’s Bay collecting eight, DTF St Louis winning six and The Pitt taking home four. The ceremony also recognised Rob Reiner posthumously for his guest appearance in The Bear. Hosted by Mariska Hargitay, the event brought together major television names for an evening of wins, surprises and memorable performances from across the television industry.

78th Emmy Awards: Venue And Ceremony Details

According to the Los Angeles Times, the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards were held on Monday at the Peacock Theater at LA Live in downtown Los Angeles. The ceremony began at 5 pm PT. The event followed two earlier ceremonies, formerly known as the Creative Arts Emmys, which recognised technical and artistic achievements along with select performance categories.

Mariska Hargitay, best known for playing Olivia Benson in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, hosted the Primetime Emmys for the first time.

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Emmy Awards 2026: Full Winners List

The following is the complete list of winners across the major categories at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Drama Categories

Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Noah Wyle - The Pitt

Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Rhea Seehorn - Pluribus

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Allison Janney - The Diplomat

Guest Actor in a Drama Series: Ernest Harden Jr. - The Pitt

Guest Actress in a Drama Series: Shailene Woodley - Paradise

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Comedy Categories

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart — Hacks

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Stephen Root — Widow’s Bay

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Kate O’Flynn — Widow’s Bay

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series: Rob Reiner — The Bear

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series: Betty Gilpin — Widow’s Bay

Limited Or Anthology Series Categories

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie: Matthew Rhys — The Beast in Me

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie: David Harbour — DTF St Louis

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie: Linda Cardellini — DTF St Louis

Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: DTF St Louis

Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: DTF St Louis

Reality, Variety And Other Categories

Reality Competition Series: The Traitors

Television Movie: Remarkably Bright Creatures

Variety Special (Live): The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny

Variety Special (Pre-Recorded): The Muppet Show

Writing for a Variety Series: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Animated Programme: South Park

The 2026 Emmy Awards recognised a wide range of television talent, from leading performances in drama and comedy to reality programming, limited series, variety specials and animation.