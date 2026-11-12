Emily In Paris To End With Season 6; Teaser Hints At Greece Trip And Gabriel's Return

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Netflix released teaser for Emily in Paris's final season.

Teaser reveals Greece trip, Gabriel, Emily's new life.

Final season premieres December 24, concluding Emily's story.

Emily in Paris is set to conclude with its sixth season, and Netflix has offered fans a first look at the final chapter. On Wednesday, November 11, the streaming platform released a teaser featuring Lily Collins as Emily Cooper and Ashley Park as Mindy Chen as they prepare for one last adventure. The preview revisits memorable moments from the series before hinting at new developments, including a trip to Greece and an unexpected encounter with Gabriel. With familiar faces returning and Emily entering a new phase of her personal and professional life, the final season promises a farewell filled with romance and drama.

Emily In Paris Season 6 Teaser: One Last Story

Netflix has released the first teaser for the sixth and final season of Emily in Paris, taking viewers back through the show's journey since its debut in 2020. The montage recalls Emily's early days in the French capital, where what began as a short adventure soon became a complicated mix of relationships, career decisions and unexpected challenges.

Mindy, played by Ashley Park, reminds Emily that her time abroad is no longer simply an experience away from home. "This isn’t just a fun year abroad anymore. This is your life." Netflix's official synopsis for the final season reads, "Emily strides into a new era of ambition and romance as she makes bold moves that test her loyalties and the dream life she's fashioned in Paris."

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The teaser also features advice from Sylvie, played by Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, who encourages Emily to "fall in love" and "make mistakes". Emily and Mindy then raise a toast to "one last story", with Emily adding, "Let’s send it off with a bang." The preview moves to Greece, where the friends' getaway takes an unexpected turn when they come across Gabriel, played by Lucas Bravo. When asked about his recent activities, he responds, "You ready?"

Emily In Paris Season 6 Cast And Story

Along with Collins and Park, several familiar faces are returning for the final season. The cast includes Lucas Bravo as Gabriel, Lucien Laviscount as Alfie, Minnie Driver as Princess Jane, Bruno Gouery as Luc, Samuel Arnold as Julien and William Abadie as Antoine. The new season follows the events of Season 5, which ended with Emily separating from her Italian boyfriend Marcello, played by Eugenio Franceschini, after her brief stay in Rome.

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Ahead of the final season, Laviscount and Bravo also discussed the show's take on relationships in an interview with PEOPLE for its Sexiest Man Alive issue. "It's better to have loved and lost than never loved at all," Laviscount said. He further explained, "And it’s okay to throw yourself into love no matter what the outcome might be. It’s okay to have your heart on your sleeve. And it’s okay to be heartbroken, and it’s okay to find who you are post-love because all we can do is grow."

Emily In Paris Season 6 Release Date

The sixth season will mark the end of Emily Cooper's story on the streaming platform. Netflix has scheduled the final season of Emily in Paris to premiere on December 24. With Greece, familiar characters and Gabriel's return featuring in the teaser, the final season is set to bring Emily's Paris journey to a close. Fans can watch the concluding chapter on Netflix this Christmas Eve.