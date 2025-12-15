Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Director Rob Reiner, Wife Michele Singer Reiner Found Dead At Their Los Angeles Home

Director Rob Reiner, Wife Michele Singer Reiner Found Dead At Their Los Angeles Home

Iconic filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer Reiner, found dead at their Los Angeles home as an investigation unfolds.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 15 Dec 2025 10:10 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Legendary filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, have been found dead at their Los Angeles residence, according to a report confirmed by TMZ late Sunday night. The couple was discovered at their Brentwood home earlier in the day, prompting an active investigation by authorities.

Initial reports indicated that Los Angeles Police Department officers had responded to a call involving two deceased individuals at the property. TMZ later confirmed, citing law enforcement sources, that the bodies belonged to Rob and Michele Reiner.

Rob Reiner And Michele Singer Reiner Dead

"As we told you … two dead bodies were found in Rob and Michele’s Brentwood home Sunday afternoon, and law enforcement sources tell us it is the Reiners," TMZ reported.

Sources familiar with the investigation told the outlet that both individuals suffered lacerations believed to be consistent with a knife. As of now, the LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division has not released an official statement. The case remains under investigation, and authorities have yet to share further details about the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

The news has sent shockwaves through Hollywood and beyond, leaving fans and industry insiders grappling with the sudden loss of two well-known figures.

Who Was Rob Reiner?

Rob Reiner was a multifaceted presence in American entertainment, an actor, director, activist, and performer whose influence spanned decades. He first became a household name in the 1970s, portraying Mike 'Meathead' Stivic on the iconic CBS sitcom All in the Family. The role cemented his place in television history and introduced him to a national audience.

The son of legendary comedian and author Carl Reiner, Rob carved out his own path in Hollywood. As an actor, he appeared in films such as Sleepless in Seattle (1993), Bullets Over Broadway (1994), EDtv (1999), Everyone’s Hero (2006), and The Wolf of Wall Street (2013).

Yet it was behind the camera where Reiner left his most enduring mark. He made his directorial debut with the cult classic mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap in 1984. Throughout the 1980s and early 1990s, he became one of Hollywood’s most sought-after directors, delivering a string of celebrated films including Stand By Me, The Princess Bride, and When Harry Met Sally.

He entered the 1990s with the psychological thriller Misery and followed it with the courtroom drama A Few Good Men, a film that earned him an Academy Award nomination and further solidified his reputation as a master storyteller.

Rob Reiner And Michele Singer Reiner: A Life Together

Rob Reiner met photographer Michele Singer on the set of When Harry Met Sally in the late 1980s. Their relationship grew quickly, and the couple married in 1989. Together, they had three children and built a life away from the spotlight in their Brentwood home, where they had lived for several years.

Published at : 15 Dec 2025 10:10 AM (IST)
Film Industry Rob Reiner Death Michele Singer Reiner Hollywood Director News Hollywood Tragedy
