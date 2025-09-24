Claudia Cardinale, Screen Icon Of European Cinema’s Golden Era, Passes Away At 87

Claudia Cardinale, the revered Italian actress who helped define European cinema in the 1960s and 1970s, has died at the age of 87, according to AFP. Known for her striking screen presence and collaborations with some of the most legendary filmmakers of the 20th century, Cardinale’s passing marks the end of a cinematic era.

She died in Nemours, France, surrounded by family, her agent Laurent Savry confirmed.

A Star Born by Chance

Cardinale's journey to film was serendipitous. Born in Tunisia to Sicilian parents, her entry into the world of acting began when she won a local beauty contest at age 17. The contest earned her a trip to the Venice Film Festival, where she was noticed by industry professionals. Initially reluctant to pursue an acting career, she once recalled:

“The fact I’m making movies is just an accident,” she said while accepting a lifetime achievement award at the Berlin Film Festival in 2002. “When they asked me, ‘Do you want to be in the movies?’ I said no and they insisted for six months.”

Cardinale had originally planned to become a teacher.

International Fame Through Art House and Westerns

Her performances in Federico Fellini’s “8½” and Luchino Visconti’s “The Leopard”, both released in 1963, earned her widespread acclaim. Later, she appeared in Sergio Leone’s “Once Upon a Time in the West” (1968), playing a reformed prostitute in what became one of the most iconic spaghetti westerns ever made.

Though her career included over 100 film and television credits, Cardinale always remained rooted in European cinema, even when Hollywood came calling.

“They wanted me to sign a contract of exclusivity, and I refused,” she said in a 2002 interview with The Guardian. “Because I’m a European actress and I was going there for movies.”

Among her Hollywood work, she considered “The Professionals” (1966) to be her best American film: “For me ‘The Professionals’ is the best I did in Hollywood.”

A Life in Many Roles

Known for her sultry looks and commanding presence, Cardinale’s deep voice and French-accented Italian initially led directors to dub her dialogue. Nevertheless, her charisma shone through on screen. Her breakout role came in 1958’s “Big Deal on Madonna Street”, produced by Franco Cristaldi, whom she later married and had a child with.

Later in life, Cardinale became a prominent advocate for women's rights and was named a UNESCO goodwill ambassador in 2000.

Reflecting on her career, Cardinale once said: “They gave me everything. It’s marvelous to live so many lives. I’ve been living more than 150 lives, totally different women.”

Cardinale is survived by her two children, one from her marriage to Cristaldi and another with Italian director Pasquale Squitieri.