Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pirated copies of Nolan's

Universal Pictures quickly initiated takedown protocols against illegal copies.

Despite leaks,

Incident highlights ongoing digital piracy challenge for major studios.

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey continues to dominate cinemas around the world, but the blockbuster has encountered an unexpected hurdle. Just a week after its theatrical release, pirated copies of the film began circulating online, prompting Universal Pictures to respond swiftly. Reports suggest the leaked version spread across multiple social media platforms before takedown requests were issued. Despite the copyright breach, audience interest has shown little sign of slowing, with the film delivering another outstanding weekend at the global box office. The incident has once again highlighted the growing challenge piracy poses to major studio releases in the digital age.

The Odyssey Pirated Copies Surface Across Social Media

According to international media reports, The Odyssey appeared on several online platforms, including X and Telegram, within days of its release. The Hollywood Reporter stated that a low-quality version remained visible on X for around two hours before it was removed, attracting more than 50,000 views during that period. Multiple copies were also reported to be circulating on Telegram, raising fresh concerns about the speed at which pirated content spreads online.

Universal Pictures confirmed it had moved quickly to tackle the issue. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, the studio said, "We became aware of the unauthorized posting of the film and immediately initiated takedown protocols. We take copyright infringement seriously and will pursue all appropriate remedies to protect our content and intellectual property rights."

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Box Office Success

The piracy incident has done little to slow the film's commercial success. The Odyssey has crossed $600 million worldwide in just its second weekend, with approximately $640 million collected globally. North America contributed $87 million during the latest weekend, taking the domestic total to $286 million, while international markets added more than $350 million. IMAX screenings alone generated $48 million over the weekend, underlining the audience's preference for premium cinema experiences.

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The second-weekend performance also surpassed the opening weekend earnings of Nolan's Oppenheimer, which debuted with $82 million in North America in 2023.

Film Cast

Adapted from Homer's epic poem, The Odyssey follows King Odysseus, played by Matt Damon, as he embarks on a perilous journey home after the Trojan War. Alongside Damon, the film features Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong'o, Elliot Page, Jon Bernthal, Mia Goth, Samantha Morton, John Leguizamo, Corey Hawkins, Travis Scott and Benny Safdie.

While the online leak has sparked fresh concerns about digital piracy, The Odyssey continues to attract packed audiences worldwide. Its strong theatrical performance suggests that, despite illegal distribution, cinema-goers are still choosing the big-screen experience for Christopher Nolan's latest epic.