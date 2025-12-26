Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Cardi B Rings In Christmas As A Mom Of 4, Shares Sweet Family Moments

Cardi B Rings In Christmas As A Mom Of 4, Shares Sweet Family Moments

Rapper Cardi B celebrates her first Christmas as a mom of four, sharing heartwarming photos with her children on Instagram.

By : IANS | Updated at : 26 Dec 2025 08:28 AM (IST)

Rapper Cardi B is ringing in her first Christmas as a mom of 4. The rapper, 33, shared a series of photos on her Instagram as she celebrated the Christmas season surrounded by family, including her four kids, daughter Kulture, 7, son Wave, 4, daughter Blossom, 15 months, and her 7-week-old newborn son, whose name has not yet been revealed.

In one photo, Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, could be seen holding her baby boy and standing in front of a Christmas tree, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Her older son, Wave, sat on a toy polar bear and watched his sister Kulture carry his other sister Blossom, who was pictured crying.

As per ‘People’ magazine, she also added snaps of Kulture posing in front of the tree, as well as individual pictures of Wave and Blossom.

"The perfect Christmas picture doesn't exist in this house”, joked Cardi in her caption.

The rapper recently welcomed a son in November, her first baby with boyfriend Stefon Diggs, 32. Cardi shares her three older children, Kulture, Wave and Blossom, with her estranged husband Offset, 33. Cardi first shared a glimpse of her newborn on November 19, 2025.

In a post on Instagram, the rapper included a few snaps of her cradling her son in a nursery (sporting a New England Patriots cap and onesie, a nod to Diggs' NFL team!), plus a photo of her, Diggs and her baby in the hospital, shortly after giving birth.

"11/4”, Cardi wrote in her caption, seemingly sharing her son's birthday. Days later, on November 24, Cardi revealed that she had cast a portion of her umbilical cord into gold. Per Mommy Made Encapsulation, the company that made the keepsake, the item is the "umbilical cord dehydrated in the shape of a heart and then dipped in gold chrome”.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 26 Dec 2025 08:28 AM (IST)
Tags :
Cardi B Christmas Cardi B Kids Cardi B Newborn Son Cardi B Family Photos
