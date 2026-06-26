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English NewsEntertainmentHollywoodCan The Odyssey Become Christopher Nolan’s Biggest Film Yet? Could Earn Rs 9,445 Cr Worldwide

Can The Odyssey Become Christopher Nolan’s Biggest Film Yet? Could Earn Rs 9,445 Cr Worldwide

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is among Hollywood’s most awaited films, with huge buzz and a star cast, expected to deliver a historic global box office performance.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 26 Jun 2026 07:21 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Christopher Nolan's epic film
  • Film boasts $250M budget and star-studded ensemble cast.
  • Story re-imagines Odysseus's mythical journey with large-scale visuals.
  • Analysts project high box office, aiming for billion-dollar success.

Christopher Nolan is once again at the centre of global film excitement as anticipation builds for his upcoming epic The Odyssey. Slated for release in July 2026, the fantasy action film is already being described as one of the most awaited and expensive projects in Hollywood history.

With massive pre-release buzz and a star-studded ensemble, industry expectations suggest the film could deliver a historic performance at the global box office.

Nolan’s Biggest Vision Yet

The Odyssey boasts one of the most impressive ensemble casts in recent Hollywood cinema, featuring Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o and Charlize Theron in key roles, alongside Nolan himself behind the camera.

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The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on July 17. Reports suggest a staggering production budget of around $250 million (approximately Rs 2,360 crore), making it even more expensive than Oppenheimer, which was made on a budget of about $100–150 million (around Rs 945 crore - Rs 1,418 crore).

Given the scale, visual ambition and star power attached to the project, expectations are extremely high for Nolan’s latest venture.

Can The Odyssey Outperform Oppenheimer At Box Office?

Christopher Nolan’s previous blockbuster Oppenheimer was made on a budget of roughly $100 million and went on to collect nearly $976 million worldwide, becoming one of the biggest hits of his career.

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For The Odyssey to be considered a major success, industry estimates suggest it may need to cross at least $625 million globally to break even, while surpassing the $1 billion mark would place it firmly in blockbuster territory.

Analysts believe the film has strong potential to achieve these figures, driven by IMAX appeal, Nolan’s brand value, and its ensemble cast. However, much will depend on audience reception and word-of-mouth once it releases.

The film is described as a fantasy action epic based on the Greek mythological journey of Odysseus, portrayed by Matt Damon, as he attempts to return home to Ithaca after the Trojan War. With large-scale visuals and advanced VFX, The Odyssey is being positioned as one of Nolan’s most ambitious cinematic undertakings to date.

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About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 26 Jun 2026 07:21 AM (IST)
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Hollywood Christopher Nolan The Odyssey
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