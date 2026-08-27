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English NewsEntertainmentHollywoodBlake Lively’s $8M Legal Fee Request Cut Down to $407,000 in Justin Baldoni Defamation Dispute

Blake Lively’s $8M Legal Fee Request Cut Down to $407,000 in Justin Baldoni Defamation Dispute

Blake Lively has been awarded around $407,000 in attorneys’ fees and court costs after a judge ruled in her favour in part of her legal dispute with It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni.

Written By : IANS |  Updated at : 27 Aug 2026 06:30 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Blake Lively received $400,000 attorney fees after dispute.
  • Award stemmed from Baldoni's failed defamation suit defense.
  • Lively sought $7.5 million; judge deemed hours unreasonable.
  • Attorneys offered differing views on the judge's final ruling.

Los Angeles: Hollywood actress Blake Lively received roughly $400,000 in attorneys’ fees after a judge awarded the amount in her dispute with her ‘It Ends With Us’ co-star Justin Baldoni. However, it is half of what she had sought during the filings. Lively and Baldoni settled their 18-month legal war in May, avoiding a federal trial that was scheduled for later that month, reports ‘Variety’.

At the time, the only loose end was Lively’s motion for attorneys’ fees for having to defend against Baldoni’s failed defamation suit. As per ‘Variety’, Judge Lewis Liman awarded her $363,000 in attorneys’ fees and another $44,000 in court costs. In his ruling, the judge found that Lively was entitled only to the “reasonable” fees related to defending against the defamation suit.

Liman ruled that while the attorneys’ billing rates were “not unreasonable”, given the high stakes of the case and the complexity of the issues, “(t)he number of hours for which Lively seeks reimbursement is unreasonable”. The actress had asked for $7.5 million in attorneys’ fees and another $540,000 in court costs. Instead, the judge awarded her just double what the New York Times was awarded for defending itself from Baldoni’s defamation case.

Baldoni’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, noted that Lively got only 5% of what she asked for. “The ruling is a significant victory for my clients and sends a clear message that, no matter how powerful you may be, the courtroom is not a place to take advantage of the law for your own personal gain”, Freedman said.

The actress’ attorneys, Esra Hudson and Michael Gottlieb, took a different view, arguing that the outcome shows “that there are real consequences of bringing retaliatory lawsuits”.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Blake Lively receive in attorneys' fees and court costs?

Blake Lively received roughly $363,000 in attorneys' fees and an additional $44,000 in court costs. This totals approximately $400,000 awarded in her dispute with co-star Justin Baldoni.

What was the legal dispute about?

Blake Lively's legal dispute involved defending against a failed defamation suit brought by her 'It Ends With Us' co-star, Justin Baldoni. The legal battle lasted 18 months and concluded with a settlement.

How much did Blake Lively originally seek for her legal expenses?

Blake Lively had asked for $7.5 million in attorneys' fees and an additional $540,000 in court costs. The amount she was awarded was significantly less, about 5% of her initial request.

Why did the judge award less than Blake Lively requested?

Judge Lewis Liman ruled that while the attorneys' billing rates were not unreasonable, the number of hours Lively sought reimbursement for was excessive. He determined she was only entitled to 'reasonable' fees related to defending the defamation suit.

Published at : 27 Aug 2026 06:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Hollywood Blake Lively United STates Defamation Lawsuit It Ends With Us Justin Baldoni Attorneys’ Fees Judge Lewis Liman Bryan Freedman
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