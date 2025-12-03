Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







With just days remaining until the Bigg Boss 19 grand finale, the race for the trophy has intensified, and so have the surprises. The recent eliminations of Ashnoor Kaur and Shehbaaz Badesha stunned viewers, and now reports suggest that Malti Chahar will exit the house in a mid-week eviction. If confirmed, the show will move forward with its top five finalists: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal and Farrhana Bhatt.

The makers recently conducted the final assembly inside the house, during which contestants had to predict who they believed stood the strongest chance of lifting the trophy, excluding themselves.

Housemates Vote on the Probable Winner

The popular X page Bigg Boss Tak, known for dropping reliable live updates, revealed details of the task. The post read: “Finalists had to predict the WINNER of the season (not to name themselves)."

According to the disclosed voting pattern, Farrhana Bhatt and Tanya Mittal chose each other, while Gaurav Khanna and Amaal Mallik named Pranit More as the strongest contender. Meanwhile, Pranit voted for Gaurav Khanna.

When tallied, Pranit More emerged with two votes, while Gaurav, Farrhana and Tanya earned one vote each. Amaal Mallik received none from the housemates.

This unofficial count indicates that the contestants themselves believe Pranit More has a strong shot at winning. The final result, however, will only be revealed during the grand finale on December 7, 2025.

Media Round Tests Contestants Ahead of Finale

As the season enters its final stretch, the top contenders underwent a rigorous media interrogation. Journalists questioned them about alliances, rivalries, strategies, and the evolution of their gameplay. The intense grill session tested the housemates’ composure as they defended their journeys before the finale showdown.

Malti Chahar’s Mid-Week Exit Adds to the Drama

Amid tightening competition, reports indicate that Malti Chahar has been eliminated in a mid-week eviction. Entering the show as a wildcard, Malti frequently made headlines due to her heated exchanges with Farrhana Bhatt and her close bond with Pranit More.

Multiple outlets claim she has now been ousted, though the production team has not officially announced her exit yet. Fans continue to wait for confirmation as the finale approaches.