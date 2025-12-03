Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentHollywoodBigg Boss 19 Winner Prediction: Housemates Pick Pranit More As Finale Nears; Malti Chahar Faces Mid-Week Eviction

Bigg Boss 19 Winner Prediction: Housemates Pick Pranit More As Finale Nears; Malti Chahar Faces Mid-Week Eviction

With the Bigg Boss 19 finale days away, housemates name Pranit More as the top contender while reports suggest Malti Chahar’s mid-week eviction.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 03 Dec 2025 11:46 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

With just days remaining until the Bigg Boss 19 grand finale, the race for the trophy has intensified, and so have the surprises. The recent eliminations of Ashnoor Kaur and Shehbaaz Badesha stunned viewers, and now reports suggest that Malti Chahar will exit the house in a mid-week eviction. If confirmed, the show will move forward with its top five finalists: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal and Farrhana Bhatt.

The makers recently conducted the final assembly inside the house, during which contestants had to predict who they believed stood the strongest chance of lifting the trophy, excluding themselves.

Housemates Vote on the Probable Winner

The popular X page Bigg Boss Tak, known for dropping reliable live updates, revealed details of the task. The post read: “Finalists had to predict the WINNER of the season (not to name themselves)."

According to the disclosed voting pattern, Farrhana Bhatt and Tanya Mittal chose each other, while Gaurav Khanna and Amaal Mallik named Pranit More as the strongest contender. Meanwhile, Pranit voted for Gaurav Khanna.

When tallied, Pranit More emerged with two votes, while Gaurav, Farrhana and Tanya earned one vote each. Amaal Mallik received none from the housemates.

This unofficial count indicates that the contestants themselves believe Pranit More has a strong shot at winning. The final result, however, will only be revealed during the grand finale on December 7, 2025.

Media Round Tests Contestants Ahead of Finale

As the season enters its final stretch, the top contenders underwent a rigorous media interrogation. Journalists questioned them about alliances, rivalries, strategies, and the evolution of their gameplay. The intense grill session tested the housemates’ composure as they defended their journeys before the finale showdown.

Malti Chahar’s Mid-Week Exit Adds to the Drama

Amid tightening competition, reports indicate that Malti Chahar has been eliminated in a mid-week eviction. Entering the show as a wildcard, Malti frequently made headlines due to her heated exchanges with Farrhana Bhatt and her close bond with Pranit More.

Multiple outlets claim she has now been ousted, though the production team has not officially announced her exit yet. Fans continue to wait for confirmation as the finale approaches.

Published at : 03 Dec 2025 11:46 AM (IST)
Tags :
Jafar Panahi Gotham Awards 2025 Cannes Winner Oscar Contender
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Congress Leader Shares AI-Generated Video Showing PM Modi As ‘Chaiwala’, Sparks Row
Congress Leader Shares AI-Generated Video Showing PM Modi As ‘Chaiwala’, Sparks Row
World
Russia Ratifies Key Military Logistics Pact With India Ahead Of Putin’s Visit
Russia Ratifies Key Military Logistics Pact With India Ahead Of Putin’s Visit
Technology
We Combed Through Govt's Mandatory 'Sanchar Saathi' App. Here's Which Permissions It WILL Ask You
We Combed Through Govt's Sanchar Saathi App. Here's Which Permission It WILL Ask You
World
‘Imran Is Being Mentally Tortured,’ Claims Sister After Visiting Him In Adiala Jail
‘Imran Is Being Mentally Tortured,’ Claims Sister After Visiting Him In Adiala Jail
Advertisement

Videos

Uttar Pradesh News: Constable Attacked by Locals While Resolving Dispute
Breaking: Pakistan on Edge as Imran Khan Accuses Gen. Munir of Abuse, Isolation and Political Vendetta
Breaking: BJP Leads but Congress Makes Comeback as Early Results Shift Dynamics in Delhi MCD By-Polls
Breaking: Defence Minister Alleges Nehru Proposed Babri Masjid Construction via Public Funds
Breaking: Karnataka CM–DyCM Breakfast Meet Signals Truce as Congress Claims ‘All Is Well’
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
OPINION | Pakistan’s 'Virtual Battle': AI And Recycled Footage During Operation Sindoor
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget