The 2026 edition of the Berlin Film Festival ended with applause, accolades, and unmistakable political tension. While cinema remained at the heart of the ceremony, the shadow of Gaza loomed large over the closing night. Acceptance speeches turned into platforms for solidarity, criticism and calls for accountability, ensuring this year’s Berlinale will be remembered as much for its politics as for its prize winners.

Golden Bear For Yellow Letters

German filmmaker Ilker Catak took home the Golden Bear for Yellow Letters, a political thriller centred on a Turkish director and his actor wife who are abruptly banned from working because of their political views.

Jury president Wim Wenders described the film as “a terrifying premonition, a look into the near future that could possibly happen in our countries as well.” The film’s theme of artistic suppression struck a chord at a festival already grappling with questions around freedom of expression.

Festival director Tricia Tuttle later acknowledged that this year’s edition had been “emotionally charged,” a remark that summed up the mood inside the venue.

Speeches In Support Of Palestine

Silver Bear winner Emin Alper used his moment on stage to express solidarity with jailed opposition figures in Turkey, including Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu. He also voiced support for “the people of Iran suffering under tyranny” and “Kurds in Rojava and the Middle East struggling for their rights for almost a century, you are not alone.”

Turning his attention to Gaza, Alper spoke of “the Palestinians in Gaza living and dying under the most terrible conditions.”

Syrian-Palestinian director Abdullah Al-Khatib, who won Best First Feature for Chronicles From the Siege, appeared on stage wearing a keffiyeh. In a forceful speech, he accused the German government of being “partners in the genocide in Gaza by Israel.” The remark drew both cheers and heckling from the audience.

A Festival Divided

The controversy began earlier in the week when Wenders responded to a question about Germany’s support for Israel by stating: “We cannot really enter the field of politics.” The comment triggered criticism from artists and attendees alike.

Award-winning Indian novelist Arundhati Roy withdrew from presenting a restored version of her 1989 film, citing disagreement with the remarks. An open letter signed by several industry figures accused the festival of “silence on the genocide of Palestinians” and alleged censorship of pro-Palestinian voices, claims organisers firmly rejected.

Other Major Winners

Beyond the controversy, several standout films were honoured. German actress Sandra Huller won the Silver Bear for Best Performance for Rose, directed by Markus Schleinzer.

Queen at Sea, directed by Lance Hammer and starring Juliette Binoche, secured two awards. Tom Courtenay and Anna Calder-Marshall shared the Silver Bear for Best Supporting Performance, while the film also received the Jury Prize.

Grant Gee won Best Director for Everybody Digs Bill Evans, a black-and-white portrait of the legendary jazz pianist.