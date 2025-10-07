Ben Affleck Wraps Arm Around Jennifer Lopez At Kiss Of The Spider Woman Premiere, Fans Go Wild

Estranged Hollywood power couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reunited for a brief but heartwarming moment at the New York premiere of Kiss of the Spider Woman, sparking excitement among fans. Affleck, who serves as an executive producer on the film, was all smiles as he attended to support his former wife.

A surprise reunion on the red carpet

The outing marked the first time the former couple appeared together on a red carpet since their divorce was finalized in January 2025, nearly nine months after their separation. Affleck and Lopez were seen sharing smiles, chatting intimately, and posing for photos, delighting onlookers.

Lopez, 56, turned heads in a dramatic gown with an exaggerated corset that accentuated her curves, while Affleck, 53, looked sharp in a navy suit paired with a crisp white shirt. At one point, Affleck wrapped his arm around Lopez as they posed for photographs.

Fans were quick to speculate about a possible reconciliation, with some posting reactions on X, including one GIF of Tiffany Pollard rubbing her temples with the caption, “Lord…they’re gonna start this all over again.” Others jokingly wrote, “They are going home together.”

Affleck praises Lopez at the screening

During the screening, Affleck lauded Lopez and the team, saying, “It’s an honor to be here. This movie is exquisite. Jennifer, you’re incredible. Bill, you did an amazing job. [Tonatiuh], you’re phenomenal. Welcome to a lifelong stardom. Enjoy it. There’s ups and downs, but here you are. It’s really, truly a thrill and honour, and I’m just proud of this movie. Thank you for letting me be part of it.”

The premiere also included Lopez’s co-star Tonatiuh and director Bill Condon.

A brief look at their history

Affleck and Lopez first dated in the early 2000s, even getting engaged before parting ways. The duo rekindled their romance and married in 2022, only for Lopez to file for divorce two years later, citing April 26 as their official separation date. Their divorce was quietly finalised earlier this year.

In July 2025, Lopez released the breakup-inspired song ‘Wreckage of You’, revealing in an Interview Magazine feature that the track stemmed from a difficult period following their split: “It almost took me out for good… But now, on the other side of it, I think, ‘That’s exactly what I needed.’”

Affleck shares three children with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner: Violet, 19, Fin, 16, and Samuel, 13. Lopez, meanwhile, has 17-year-old twins, Emme and Max, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.