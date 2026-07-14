Avengers: Doomsday Becomes Marvel's Second Longest Film; Here's How To Book Tickets In India

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Avengers: Doomsday launches early premium ticket sales July 20.

Film runtime confirmed at 165 minutes.

First public trailer for Doomsday debuts July 25.

Robert Downey Jr., X-Men lead returning ensemble cast.

Marvel Studios has unveiled a fresh set of updates for Avengers: Doomsday, giving fans plenty to look forward to months before its December release. From confirming the film's runtime to announcing an unusually early premium-ticket sale, the studio is stepping up its promotional campaign well ahead of schedule. The latest developments also include plans for the first public trailer and fresh details about the star-packed cast. With Robert Downey Jr. returning in a completely new role and several iconic Marvel characters making a comeback, anticipation for the next Avengers film continues to build across the global fan community before its release.

Early Ticket Sales

Marvel Studios is taking an unusual approach by opening premium-format ticket sales on July 20, nearly five months before Avengers: Doomsday reaches cinemas on December 18. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the move is linked to the launch of Marvel's new "Infinity Vision" premium format and reflects the studio's confidence in the film's box office potential.

The report also states that Avengers: Doomsday will run for 165 minutes (2 hours and 45 minutes). That makes it longer than Avengers: Infinity War (149 minutes) but shorter than Avengers: Endgame (181 minutes). The early ticket strategy also comes as Marvel prepares for competition from Warner Bros.' Dune Part III, which is scheduled to release on the same day and will also compete for premium IMAX screens.

How To Book Tickets In India

You can book tickets for Avengers: Doomsday in India through major online platforms like BookMyShow and TicketNew once the official pre-sales go live. Advance bookings for the film are slated to start around July 20.



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Trailer And Cast Updates

Marvel is expected to return to San Diego Comic-Con on July 25, where fans are hoping to see the first full public trailer for Avengers: Doomsday. A teaser was previously shown exclusively at CinemaCon, but it has not been released publicly. According to The Hollywood Reporter, a brand-new trailer is expected to debut at Comic-Con before playing in theatres alongside Spider-Man: Brand New Day, releasing on July 31.

The film also marks Robert Downey Jr.'s MCU return, this time as Doctor Doom instead of Iron Man. Joining him are several familiar faces from the original X-Men films, including Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, James Marsden, Kelsey Grammer, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, and Channing Tatum, making it one of Marvel's biggest ensemble casts.

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Concept Art Hints At What's Coming

Marvel recently unveiled the first official concept art for Avengers: Doomsday at the Bilibili World Expo in Shanghai. Created by former Marvel Director of Visual Development Andy Park, the artwork places Doctor Doom at the centre while showcasing returning heroes including Steve Rogers, Thor, and Loki in updated looks.

The artwork also features the X-Men wearing comic-inspired costumes, including Magneto in his classic purple-and-red suit. However, Marvel has yet to officially confirm appearances by Tom Holland's Spider-Man and Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange. The film is also expected to unite the Fantastic Four, the New Avengers and Wakandan heroes before leading directly into Avengers: Secret Wars, which is scheduled for release in 2027.

With early ticket sales, a confirmed runtime, and the first trailer expected later this month, Marvel has begun building momentum for what could become one of the MCU's biggest cinematic events when Avengers: Doomsday releases worldwide on December 18, 2026.