Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom English version leads sales, securing 85% of opening day bookings.

Maharashtra emerged as the top contributing Indian market for opening.

Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday is already attracting massive interest at the Indian box office, with advance bookings crossing Rs 34 crore ahead of its theatrical release. The superhero film has witnessed strong demand during its first four days of pre-sales, with several expensive seats reportedly selling out quickly. According to Sacnilk, the film has earned Rs 34.34 crore, including blocked seats, between December 17 and 20. Without blocked seats, the advance collection stands at Rs 28.65 crore. The English version is leading the bookings, while Maharashtra has emerged as the biggest contributing market for the film's opening day.

Avengers: Doomsday Advance Booking Crosses Rs 34 Crore

Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday is witnessing an impressive response from Indian audiences even before reaching cinemas. According to Sacnilk, the film has collected Rs 34.34 crore in advance bookings for its first four days, including blocked seats. The figure stands at Rs28.65 crore when blocked seats are excluded.

Here is a breakdown of the reported advance sales:

December 17: The film has recorded Rs 16.48 crore in advance sales, including blocked seats. Without blocked seats, the collection stands at Rs 14.64 crore, with approximately 2.08 lakh tickets sold.

December 18: Around 1.06 lakh tickets have been booked, generating Rs6.72 crore with blocked seats and Rs5.44 crore without them.

December 19: The film has sold 98,737 tickets, earning Rs6.06 crore, including blocked seats. The figure without blocked seats is Rs 4.77 crore.

December 20: Advance bookings have reached 87,217 tickets, contributing Rs 5.08 crore with blocked seats and Rs 3.81 crore without them.

These figures indicate strong interest in the film's opening weekend, with the first day accounting for the largest share of advance sales.

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English Version Leads, Maharashtra Tops Advance Bookings

The English version of Avengers: Doomsday has recorded the strongest advance booking figures for December 17. According to the reported Sacnilk data, it has earned Rs13.98 crore, including blocked seats, accounting for nearly 85% of the total opening-day advance collection. Excluding blocked seats, its earnings stand at Rs12.42 crore.

The Hindi version has collected Rs 2.12 crore, while the Tamil and Telugu versions have recorded Rs 29.79 lakh and Rs 8.70 lakh, respectively.

Among Indian markets, Maharashtra is leading the opening-day advance bookings with Rs4.17 crore in gross sales, including blocked seats. Delhi follows with Rs 2.73 crore, while Karnataka has recorded approximately Rs 2.49 crore.

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Avengers: Doomsday Cast, Rating And Release Date

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, Avengers: Doomsday brings together characters from the Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four franchises. The film features a star-studded cast, including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu and Ian McKellen.

The film has received a PG-13 rating for bloody scenes, violence, and language. It is scheduled to arrive in Indian cinemas on December 17. With advance bookings already crossing Rs 34 crore, Avengers: Doomsday is heading towards a strong opening in India. Its final box office performance will become clearer once the film arrives in theatres.