Adam Sandler Reflects On 22 Years Of Marriage With Wife Jackie: ‘We Like To Laugh, Talk &...'

Adam Sandler opens up about 22 years of marriage with wife Jackie Sandler, sharing why their bond remains strong and how gratitude defines his life today.

By : IANS | Updated at : 16 Nov 2025 08:46 PM (IST)
Hollywood actor Adam Sandler has spoken up about 22 years of his marital bliss with his wife, Jackie Sandler.

Adam, 59, recently attended the premiere of his new movie, ‘Jay Kelly’, at the Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The actor shared that he and Jackie, 51, genuinely enjoy each other’s company. He told ‘People’, “We're very close. We like to talk, like to laugh, like to have fun, and like to think about things and take care of our kids”.

He also shared that he is more grateful than ever for both his career and romantic partnership. “I'm just more thankful than I've ever been. Happy I got to do this life, happy all the people who've been with me during all this stuff, and helped me out, and (it's) just been a phenomenal time. My whole family's always been great to me. My wife and I talk about stuff, and what to do, and what to do next, and it's just been a very cool life”, he shared.

As per ‘People’, Adam and Jackie, an actress and a producer, met on the set of ‘Big Daddy’ in 1999 when Jackie portrayed a waitress in the film.

In 2020, the actor shared a touching tribute to his wife on Instagram to celebrate the anniversary of the day they met. "22 years ago today we locked eyes and fell deep”, Adam wrote alongside a throwback image of himself and Jackie. "Looking forward to the next 22, young lady. Love you my forever girl”.

The couple tied the knot in a ceremony in Malibu, California in June 2003. They welcomed their first daughter, Sadie, in 2006, followed by their second daughter, Sunny, in 2008.

The pair celebrated 20 years of marriage in June 2023, and Adam posted a sweet message for Jackie on Instagram to mark the milestone anniversary.

Published at : 16 Nov 2025 08:46 PM (IST)
Embed widget