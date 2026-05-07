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HomeEntertainmentHollywood50,000 BTS Fans Gather at Zócalo Square After Group Meets Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum

50,000 BTS Fans Gather at Zócalo Square After Group Meets Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum

BTS created huge excitement in Mexico City as thousands of fans gathered to see them at the National Palace. The group met President Claudia Sheinbaum ahead of their sold-out concerts in the city.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 07 May 2026 10:11 PM (IST)
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  • Concerts are expected to boost local economy and tourism.

The South Korean group BTS is one of the most popular bands in the world today. Known for their music and meaningful lyrics, the group has built a strong connection with fans across countries. Their songs often talk about emotions, struggles, hope and self-love, which is why they resonate with people globally.

BTS Draws Massive Fan Crowd

BTS recently grabbed attention in Mexico City after greeting fans from the balcony of the National Palace alongside Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

Ahead of their sold-out concerts in the city, the seven-member group - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook met the President before stepping out and waved at thousands of their fans gathered at Zócalo Square.

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Within hours of the announcement, nearly 50,000 fans had gathered at the venue. Videos and pictures from the moment quickly went viral, showing fans cheering, waving lightsticks and holding banners. Many described the atmosphere as “historic,” with some even camping overnight just to catch a glimpse of the group.

Meeting With Mexican President

Reports suggest that BTS spent around 40 minutes with President Sheinbaum during their visit. She praised the group for spreading messages of peace, friendship and hope through their music.

The members also interacted warmly with fans, thanking them in Spanish and expressing their excitement about performing together again after a long gap due to solo projects and mandatory military service.

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Tour And Concert Buzz

The visit is part of BTS’s ongoing Arirang world tour, which marks their reunion after completing military service. The tour has already seen massive demand globally.

BTS is scheduled to perform three sold-out shows at Estadio GNP Seguros on May 7, 9 and 10. These concerts are expected to give a strong boost to the local economy, especially in tourism, hospitality and merchandise sales.

About BTS

BTS is a seven-member South Korean group that has become a global sensation over the years. From chart-topping music to sold-out tours, the group has built a massive fanbase known as ARMY. Their connection with fans, especially in regions like Latin America, continues to grow stronger with every tour and appearance.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did BTS discuss with the Mexican President?

President Sheinbaum praised BTS for spreading messages of peace, friendship, and hope through their music. The members also expressed their excitement about performing together again.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 07 May 2026 10:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
BTS ARMY BTS BTS Songs
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