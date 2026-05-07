50,000 BTS Fans Gather at Zócalo Square After Group Meets Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Concerts are expected to boost local economy and tourism.

The South Korean group BTS is one of the most popular bands in the world today. Known for their music and meaningful lyrics, the group has built a strong connection with fans across countries. Their songs often talk about emotions, struggles, hope and self-love, which is why they resonate with people globally.

BTS Draws Massive Fan Crowd

BTS recently grabbed attention in Mexico City after greeting fans from the balcony of the National Palace alongside Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

Ahead of their sold-out concerts in the city, the seven-member group - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook met the President before stepping out and waved at thousands of their fans gathered at Zócalo Square.

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Within hours of the announcement, nearly 50,000 fans had gathered at the venue. Videos and pictures from the moment quickly went viral, showing fans cheering, waving lightsticks and holding banners. Many described the atmosphere as “historic,” with some even camping overnight just to catch a glimpse of the group.

[FULL] #BTS Speech at the National Palace in Mexico City..🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/vdFL9ZD43H — BTS Updates, News & Charts ⁷ (@_BTSMoments_) May 7, 2026

Meeting With Mexican President

Reports suggest that BTS spent around 40 minutes with President Sheinbaum during their visit. She praised the group for spreading messages of peace, friendship and hope through their music.

The members also interacted warmly with fans, thanking them in Spanish and expressing their excitement about performing together again after a long gap due to solo projects and mandatory military service.

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Tour And Concert Buzz

The visit is part of BTS’s ongoing Arirang world tour, which marks their reunion after completing military service. The tour has already seen massive demand globally.

BTS is scheduled to perform three sold-out shows at Estadio GNP Seguros on May 7, 9 and 10. These concerts are expected to give a strong boost to the local economy, especially in tourism, hospitality and merchandise sales.

About BTS

BTS is a seven-member South Korean group that has become a global sensation over the years. From chart-topping music to sold-out tours, the group has built a massive fanbase known as ARMY. Their connection with fans, especially in regions like Latin America, continues to grow stronger with every tour and appearance.