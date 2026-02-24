‘Heroines Don’t Want To Work With Me,’ Says Anil Kapoor During Subedaar Promotions

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, who is busy promoting his upcoming film Subedaar, joked that heroines don’t want to work with him. He added that both young and senior actresses prefer collaborating with younger actors. This remark came in response to a reporter’s question during a promotional interaction.

A reporter asked the actor, “What is your equation with all your heroines?”

Anil Kapoor’s Response

Responding humorously, Anil Kapoor said, “No heroine today is ready to work with me. What can I do? They only want to work with younger boys. Even the senior actresses aren’t willing to work with me.”

He added with a laugh, “So, please put in a word for me?”

The actor then shifted focus back to his work, saying, “What should I even say about heroines? Why talk about the past? Let’s talk about the future; talk about what’s ahead, talk about Subedaar.”

About Subedaar

Subedaar, which also stars Radhika Madan, Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Rawal, Mona Singh, and Faisal Malik, is an upcoming action drama directed by Suresh Triveni. Produced by Abundantia Entertainment, Opening Image Films, and Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network, the film is scheduled to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 5 March 2026.

In his latest outing, Anil Kapoor steps into the boots of Arjun Maurya, a veteran soldier who trades the battlefield for a civilian life that feels entirely alien. Upon returning home, the retired officer discovers a community gripped by corruption and fear. The narrative centres on the friction between Maurya’s disciplined past and the chaotic reality of the present, specifically through a high-stakes rivalry with a character named Prince, who is played by Aditya Rawal.

The film’s emotional core is captured in a standout line from the protagonist: “Fauji hai, seene mein goli jhel sakte hai, beizzati nahi.”

“Set in the Indian heartland, the powerful masala action-drama follows Subedaar Arjun Maurya as he grapples with the challenges of leading a civilian life, navigates a strained relationship with his daughter and confronts societal dysfunction. Once a soldier who fought for the nation, Subedaar must now battle enemies within to protect his home and family,” read the official synopsis of the film.