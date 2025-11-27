Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Southern RisingIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentHelen's Ex Husband Threw Her Out Of Her Home; Underworld Don Karim Lala Helped Her Reclaim It

Helen's Ex Husband Threw Her Out Of Her Home; Underworld Don Karim Lala Helped Her Reclaim It

Helen once faced a shocking ordeal when ex-husband PN Arora threw her out of her own home. A new book reveals how underworld don Karim Lala stepped in, helping her reclaim her property.

By : PTI | Updated at : 27 Nov 2025 05:39 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi: Long before she became one of Bollywood’s most iconic dancers, actor Helen faced a personal crisis when her ex-husband, filmmaker PN Arora, threw her out of her own home, eventually forcing her to seek help from an unlikely quarter -- "the Mumbai underworld", reveals a new book "When It All Began: The Untold Stories of the Underworld".

Written by former Mumbai police commissioner Rakesh Maria, the book, which offers a detailed account of the rise and fall of Mumbai's underworld -- including the rise of the first generation of dons such as Karim Lala, Haji Mastan and Dilip Aziz -- documents the little-known incident in which Lala intervened to help Helen reclaim the house she had been evicted from by Arora.

The book recalls that Helen, who turned 87 this month, was born in Rangoon in 1938 and arrived in Bombay after escaping wartime Burma. Financial struggles pushed her into films, and she soon emerged as one of the most prolific performers of the 1950s and beyond, with over 700 roles.

But, as the book explains, behind the glamorous screen persona, Helen was a vulnerable young woman who had entered into a relationship with a much older Arora and even handed over control of her finances and properties to him.

“Not wanting in talent, Helen got her first break in 1958 when she was just nineteen. Gradually, she began bagging good roles, and the number of films to her credit is a whopping 700 or more. However, the control of her properties was in the hands of Arora, who was not progressing well in his career. He started ill-treating her, but she bore the suffering patiently,” reads the book.

Eventually, the relationship soured to the point that Arora refused to give Helen the property that was rightfully hers and one day threw her out of her own house.

Desperate, Helen sought help from veteran actor Dilip Kumar and writer-actor Salim Khan, both close friends within the industry, the book notes.

Dilip Kumar first attempted to contact Lala himself. When he was unable to reach the don, he wrote a note addressed to him and asked Helen to rush to Lala with it.

Lala, born Abdul Karim Sher Khan in Afghanistan, rose from a worker in 1920s Bombay to one of the city’s most feared crime bosses. As head of the notorious 'Pathan Gang', he controlled liquor, gambling and extortion rackets through the 1960s and early 1980s, and was known both for his clout and his strict personal code, particularly his respect for women.

"When Karim Lala came to his darbar, he sensed an unusual excitement in the air. The gathering had recognised the distinguished woman waiting for him for the celebrity she was. Karim Lala was not much of a film buff... When he learnt who she was and saw the note, he asked his aide to take her to his wife Fatima and joined the ladies after a while.

"Helen explained to him her plight. He could see that she was not lying. He promised her she would get her house back, and asked her to reach it after a couple of hours," reads the book.

What followed took her by surprise. When she reached the house, Arora had left the house, leaving all her goods behind and the keys with the guard.

"Karim Lala’s baton had worked. So the business of ‘matter pataana’ had been added to the portfolio of liquor dens, gambling clubs and narcotics," it added.

Karim Lala died in 2002, marking the end of an era in Mumbai’s crime history.

To be officially launched in Mumbai on Friday, "When it All Began", priced at Rs 999, is published by Penguin Random House India (PRHI). 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 27 Nov 2025 05:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Helen
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
‘Word Power...': Shivakumar's Cryptic Post Fuels Karnataka Power-Sharing Debate As Congress Top Brass Steps In
‘Word Power...': Shivakumar's Cryptic Post Fuels Karnataka Power-Sharing Debate As Congress Top Brass Steps In
News
Imran Khan Death Claims Go Viral: Pakistan's Adiala Jail Authorities Finally Respond
Imran Khan Death Claims Go Viral: Pakistan's Adiala Jail Authorities Finally Respond
Cricket
Amid Chat Controversy, Palash Muchhal's Video With Hardik Pandya's Ex-Wife Goes Viral
Palash Muchhal's Video With Hardik Pandya's Ex-Wife Goes Viral
India
'CIA, Mossad ‘Plotted Congress’ 2014 Election Defeat’, Claims Maharashtra Leader Kumar Ketkar
'CIA, Mossad ‘Plotted Congress’ 2014 Election Defeat’, Claims Maharashtra Leader Kumar Ketkar
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Five Killed After Car Plunges Into Canal in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri
Constitution Day:
Delhi Car Blast: NIA Tracks Umar’s i20 Trail After Escape From Module
Breaking: Bollywood Names Surface in ₹252-Crore MD Drug Nexus; Police Probe Claims of International Links
Breaking: Major Drug Nexus Exposed as Key Accused Names Bollywood Figures in Ongoing Probe
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
When Ganga Turns East…: Why Modi’s Metaphor Signals Beginning Of Bengal’s Political Reawakening
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget