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English NewsEntertainment'He Should Be A Playboy’: When Shah Rukh Khan Wished Son Aryan To Be A 'Spoiled Brat' On Simi Garewal’s Show

'He Should Be A Playboy’: When Shah Rukh Khan Wished Son Aryan To Be A 'Spoiled Brat' On Simi Garewal’s Show

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan once jokingly admitted on Simi Garewal's chat show that he wanted his eldest son Aryan Khan to grow up as a 'spoiled brat' and a 'playboy' running after the girls.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 15 Nov 2026 04:49 PM (IST)
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Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is widely admired for his sharp wit, unfiltered humour, and deep devotion to his family. However, looking back at his earlier days as a young father reveals a rather hilarious parenting philosophy. During an appearance alongside his wife, Gauri Khan, on veteran actress Simi Garewal's iconic chat show, Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, the Jawan star made a surprising confession. King Khan jokingly stated that he would throw his elder son, Aryan Khan, out of the house if he ever turned out to be a 'good boy'.

'Complaints From All My Heroines'

During the candid conversation, Shah Rukh playfully admitted that he wanted to spoil Aryan rotten, envisioning a rebellious, rockstar-like persona for his firstborn rather than a disciplined image.

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Sharing his amusing wish list for Aryan's future, the actor quipped, "He is going to be completely a spoiled brat. I've told all my heroines that if you have daughters, my son will be running after them, and every day I want complaints from all of them saying, 'Please keep your son out of our houses.' I want him to have a Harley Davidson jacket and I want him to wear studs and everything. He should be really cool, have long hair, and he should be a playboy and really spoiled."

Aryan Khan's Bollywood Journey

When Simi Garewal further probed whether King Khan expected Aryan to become an actor just like his father, Shah Rukh cheekily responded, "Oh yeah, that's one of the bad things that you have to do, so he will have to do it."

Contrary to his father's early prediction, Aryan chose to carve his own distinct path behind the camera rather than stepping into the spotlight as a leading man. He officially stepped into the entertainment industry as a writer and director with the web series, The Ba*ds of Bollywood.

Also Read: Nitesh Tiwari Breaks Silence On Sai Pallavi’s Warrior Look In ‘Ramayana’, Reveals Inspiration Behind Sita’s Action Avatar

Produced by Gauri Khan under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment, the drama premiered on 18 September 2025 on Netflix. The primary cast of the series featured a massive ensemble including Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, Anya Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Manish Chaudhari, Rajat Bedi, Meherzan Mazda, Divik Sharma, Mona Singh, Gautami Kapoor, Vijayant Kohli, Rohit Gill, Neville Bharucha, and Armaan Khera.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the name of Aryan Khan's debut project as a writer and director?

Aryan Khan debuted as a writer and director with the web series 'The Ba*ds of Bollywood'. It premiered on Netflix on September 18, 2025.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 15 Nov 2026 04:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gauri Khan Simi Garewal Gauri Khan SHAH RUKH KHAN Aryan Khan
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