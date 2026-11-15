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Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is widely admired for his sharp wit, unfiltered humour, and deep devotion to his family. However, looking back at his earlier days as a young father reveals a rather hilarious parenting philosophy. During an appearance alongside his wife, Gauri Khan, on veteran actress Simi Garewal's iconic chat show, Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, the Jawan star made a surprising confession. King Khan jokingly stated that he would throw his elder son, Aryan Khan, out of the house if he ever turned out to be a 'good boy'.

'Complaints From All My Heroines'

During the candid conversation, Shah Rukh playfully admitted that he wanted to spoil Aryan rotten, envisioning a rebellious, rockstar-like persona for his firstborn rather than a disciplined image.

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Sharing his amusing wish list for Aryan's future, the actor quipped, "He is going to be completely a spoiled brat. I've told all my heroines that if you have daughters, my son will be running after them, and every day I want complaints from all of them saying, 'Please keep your son out of our houses.' I want him to have a Harley Davidson jacket and I want him to wear studs and everything. He should be really cool, have long hair, and he should be a playboy and really spoiled."

Aryan Khan's Bollywood Journey

When Simi Garewal further probed whether King Khan expected Aryan to become an actor just like his father, Shah Rukh cheekily responded, "Oh yeah, that's one of the bad things that you have to do, so he will have to do it."

Contrary to his father's early prediction, Aryan chose to carve his own distinct path behind the camera rather than stepping into the spotlight as a leading man. He officially stepped into the entertainment industry as a writer and director with the web series, The Ba*ds of Bollywood.

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Produced by Gauri Khan under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment, the drama premiered on 18 September 2025 on Netflix. The primary cast of the series featured a massive ensemble including Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, Anya Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Manish Chaudhari, Rajat Bedi, Meherzan Mazda, Divik Sharma, Mona Singh, Gautami Kapoor, Vijayant Kohli, Rohit Gill, Neville Bharucha, and Armaan Khera.