Senior Congress MP Shashi Tharoor met global star Priyanka Chopra at the annual Harvard India Conference more than a decade after their last meeting. Both were invited by the student organisers, with Chopra headlining the event and Tharoor delivering the keynote address. After their meeting, Tharoor shared a social media post praising the actor, adding that she “conquered a stage on which Indians rarely get to appear”. Priyanka, in return, expressed admiration for Tharoor, calling out his powerful oratory and witty comebacks.

‘She Made India Proud Of’: Shashi Throor

“Caught up with Priyanka Chopra (after more than a decade) in the wings at Harvard backstage, just before her appearance as the closing keynote of the India Conference at Harvard,” Shashi Tharoor wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

He added, “Remarkable to see (and hear) how well she is doing! She has made India proud by conquering a stage on which Indians rarely get to appear. And of course she looks stunning, appears perfectly poised and sounds thoughtful and wise,” before asking, “What’s not to be proud of?!”

Tharoor also mentioned that the third person in the picture was his aide, Narayan.

Priyanka responded to the post with an equally warm message. She wrote, “It was so good to see you again, Shashi Tharoor. Have always had such admiration for the orator that you are, but as well for your clap backs.”

The actor also thanked him for staying back for her panel and for sharing his insights. “Thank you so much for staying for my panel and your wisdom. Hope you feel better soon and our paths cross again.”

Shashi Tharoor And Priyanka Chopra - See Pics

Caught up with @priyankachopra (after more than a decade) in the wings at @Harvard backstage, just before her appearance as the closing keynote of the @HarvardIndConf. Remarkable to see (and hear) how well she is doing! She has made India proud by conquering a stage on which… pic.twitter.com/wCTAYPJugT — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 15, 2026

This comes a day after Tharoor dropped a humorous comment on a post that highlighted both his and Priyanka Chopra’s participation at the event. “But not together, alas!” he wrote, clarifying that they did not share the stage during the programme.

India Conference At Harvard

Shashi Tharoor and Priyanka Chopra were among the speakers invited for the India Conference 2026 at Harvard University in the United States. The annual conference, organised by Harvard students, was held on February 14 and 15.

This year’s theme, “The India We Imagine,” saw sessions across big business and capital, entrepreneurship, technology and innovation, government and leadership, national security and geopolitics, sustainability and infrastructure, health, equity and human development, culture, art and expression, and sports and entertainment.