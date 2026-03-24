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HomeEntertainmentHarry Potter First Look: Dominic McLaughlin Spotted In Iconic No 7 Gryffindor Cloak As Teaser Arrives Tomorrow

Harry Potter First Look: Dominic McLaughlin Spotted In Iconic No 7 Gryffindor Cloak As Teaser Arrives Tomorrow

Harry Potter First Look: Dominic McLaughlin debuts as Harry in HBO’s Harry Potter series, and the teaser arrives tomorrow.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 24 Mar 2026 10:27 PM (IST)
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The wait is officially over for Potterheads as HBO has just pulled back the curtain on its Harry Potter television reboot, giving us our first real glimpse of Dominic McLaughlin stepping into the legendary role. Not just this, the makers are all set to release the teaser of the series tomorrow. 

Harry Potter First Look

The official Instagram handle of the Harry Potter series shared the first look with the caption, “Tomorrow.” The image shows Harry from behind, making his way towards a sprawling Quidditch pitch. He’s draped in the familiar deep red and gold of Gryffindor, with “Potter” and the iconic number “7” written across his cloak.

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The background shows a crowd of students heading into the stadium for the match day, with Gryffindor and Hufflepuff flags hanging prominently from the arena walls. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Harry Potter (@harrypotter)

This isn’t just a trip down memory lane; it’s an invitation to board the scarlet Hogwarts Express for a journey that promises to be far more expansive than anything we’ve seen before. Joining McLaughlin are Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley. In the original film series, Daniel Radcliffe played Harry Potter, while Emma Watson and Rupert Grint portrayed Hermione and Ron, respectively.

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The upcoming HBO series, a fresh take on JK Rowling’s iconic books, is being brought to life by showrunner Francesca Gardiner and director Mark Mylod. A seasoned production team is behind the project, including Rowling herself, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts, alongside original film producer David Heyman. The series is scheduled to premiere on HBO in the United States in early 2027, with an eight-episode run for its first season.

The story returns to the very beginning, following young Harry Potter as he leaves his ordinary life behind to attend Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Alongside his best friends, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger, Harry will navigate the challenges of growing up in a magical world while preparing for an inevitable showdown with the dark wizard, Lord Voldemort.



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Frequently Asked Questions

When will the Harry Potter TV series teaser be released?

The teaser for the Harry Potter television reboot is set to be released tomorrow, as announced by the official Instagram handle of the series.

Who is playing Harry Potter in the new HBO series?

Dominic McLaughlin has been cast as Harry Potter in the upcoming HBO television reboot.

When is the Harry Potter series scheduled to premiere?

The new Harry Potter series is scheduled to premiere on HBO in the United States in early 2027. The first season will consist of eight episodes.

Who are the actors playing Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger?

Alastair Stout will play Ron Weasley and Arabella Stanton will portray Hermione Granger in the new Harry Potter series.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Mar 2026 10:16 PM (IST)
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