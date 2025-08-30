Harnaaz Sandhu: Action Cinema Is All About Discipline, Stamina And Spirit

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentHarnaaz Sandhu: Action Cinema Is All About Discipline, Stamina And Spirit

Former Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu debuts in Bollywood with the action film "Baaghi 4," starring Tiger Shroff.

By : IANS | Updated at : 30 Aug 2025 03:42 PM (IST)
Former beauty queen Harnaaz Sandhu, who is all set to make her Bollywood acting debut with the ultraviolet movie “Baaghi 4” starring Tiger Shroff, said that action cinema demands discipline, stamina and spirit.

An exclusive premiere for “Baaghi 4” trailer took place inside the Bigg Boss house before its worldwide release on Saturday.

Talking about her unconventional debut, Harnaaz said: “Most people expected me to choose a role that played to the idea of beauty and grace, but it's incredible to have my first film to break that mould.”

“Action cinema demands discipline, stamina, and spirit—and it is an honour to be welcomed into the entertainment industry through this genre.”

The actress said that she feels like she’s standing on the shoulders of the “legends of the action realm.”

She added: “I hope this trailer marks the beginning of a longstanding relationship with the audiences.”

Featuring Tiger Shroff, Harnaaz Sandhu, Sonam Bajwa and Sanjay Dutt, the film promises bone-breaking action, explosive drama, and a showdown soaked in blood, fury, and chaos.

Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, with story, screenplay, and production by him, and helmed by director A. Harsha, “Baaghi 4” is set to storm cinemas worldwide on September 5.

“Baaghi 4” marks a bold new chapter, earning an ‘A’ certificate from the CBFC, an audacious move that underscores its raw, unfiltered cinematic style for the first time for Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment's banner.

With a screenplay and story penned by Sajid Nadiadwala and direction by A. Harsha, Baaghi 4 blends style with substance, adrenaline with emotion.

The music is already setting the mood chart-topping tracks like Guzaara, Bahli Sohni, and Akeli Laila are resonating with audiences across the board.

The first installment of the action thriller film was directed by Sabbir Khan and released in 2016. A partial remake of the 2004 Telugu film Varsham, the film stars Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles and Sudheer Babu.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 30 Aug 2025 03:42 PM (IST)
Tiger Shroff Baaghi 4 Harnaaz Sandhu
