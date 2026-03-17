Hard Rock International, in a statement on Monday, said it is closing 10 cafes across India after formally ending its partnerships with JSM Corporation and its affiliated entities, stripping them of the rights to run Hard Rock Cafe outlets and Rock Shops in the country. However, it has not mentioned the closing date of the outlets pan-India.

Hard Rock Shuts Down 10 Outlets In India

According to the statement, Hard Rock operates 10 cafes in the country, including three in Bengaluru and two each in Hyderabad, New Delhi, Pune and Chennai.

“Hard Rock Cafe Bengaluru, Bengaluru International Airport, Bengaluru Whitefield, Chandigarh, Chennai, Hyderabad, Hyderabad Hitech City, Kolkata, New Delhi, Pune,” read the closing statement issued by the company.

ALSO READ| NHRC Notice Over Nora Fatehi, Sanjay Dutt Song ‘Sarke Chunar’ From Kannada Film; YouTube Video Goes Private



It added, “Hard Rock International has formally terminated its agreements with JSM Corporation Pvt Ltd and related entities covering the right to operate all Hard Rock Cafes and Rock Shops within India.”

The statement also said that Hard Rock Hotel in Goa will remain open as it is not connected to this operator.

Founded in 2004, JSM introduced global brands such as Hard Rock Cafe and California Pizza Kitchen to India, besides launching the upscale dining concept Shiro.

ALSO READ| ‘Arijit Singh Still Has Around 100 Songs Pending,’ Reveals Amaal Mallik After Singer’s Exit From Playback Singing

How Did Social Media Users React?

“It is a shame to see Hard Rock Cafe exit. Having hosted clients from abroad at the Bengaluru outlet, I can testify that the atmosphere and ambience were world-class, hardly indistinguishable from their Orlando location. Even the merchandise pricing remained consistent with global standards. If the quality and brand experience were at par with their international counterparts a decade ago, this termination of agreements suggests a failure in corporate partnership or shifting market dynamics rather than a lack of brand appeal. A significant loss for the city's hospitality landscape,” said one social media user.

Another expressed, “I’ve only been to HardRock Cafe in Kolkata and I loved it there.”

“This hits hard So many college hangouts, first dates, and rock nights just vanished. Hard Rock Cafe India era officially over… except Goa,” commented a third.

A fourth posted, “This is heartbreaking. RIP to an era. Hope someone brings a similar spot back!”