‘Hanuman Ansh’: Viral Video Shows Woman Screaming, Crying As Hanuman Chalisa Plays | WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Emotional woman cried during Hanuman Chalisa at film screening.

Hanuman Ansh achieved box office success, defying bigger releases.

Film confirmed for global release on September 11, 2026.

A video showing a woman crying and screaming as the Hanuman Chalisa plays during a screening of Hanuman Ansh has been doing the rounds on social media. The emotional moment left many speechless, with some describing it as the “placebo effect” of being deeply immersed in the film’s devotional atmosphere.

Released on August 7, Hanuman Ansh has been gaining momentum at the box office, with positive word of mouth helping the spiritual drama draw audiences to theatres despite the big budget releases running in theatres.

Woman Screams, Cries As Hanuman Chalisa Plays

During a screening of Hanuman Ansh, a woman in the audience appeared overwhelmed with emotion when the Hanuman Chalisa began playing. She can be seen crying and screaming as fellow audience members try to comfort her.

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Several others in the theatre appear to witness the moment, with some turning on their phone flashlights as the emotional scene unfolds.

While watching #HanumanAnsh in the theatre today, I witnessed a deeply emotional moment. During the recitation of the Hanuman Chalisa, a woman became overwhelmed with devotion and emotion, leaving everyone around her moved.



Moments like these remind us that cinema can sometimes… pic.twitter.com/gVKXTTW57j — SKY Cinema Prime 👑 (@MRSKY1782) September 3, 2026

ABP Live could not independently verify the veracity of the video.

‘Hanuman Ansh’ To Release Globally

With Hanuman Ansh continuing its theatrical run in India, the makers have now announced its international release. Hombale Films shared on X (formerly Twitter) that the film will reach international audiences through Hombale Overseas from September 11, 2026.

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The production house wrote, “A story rooted in faith. A journey beyond borders. We, Hombale Films, are proud to take Hanuman Ansh to international audiences through Hombale Overseas. The spiritual journey of Maharaj-ji reaches the world, as Hanuman Ansh arrives worldwide on September 11, 2026.”

𝐀 𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐟𝐚𝐢𝐭𝐡. 𝐀 𝐣𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐲𝐨𝐧𝐝 𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬. 🌍🙏



We, @hombalefilms, are proud to take #HanumanAnsh to international audiences through @HombaleOverseas.



The spiritual journey of Maharaj-ji reaches the world, as @HanumanAnsh arrives… pic.twitter.com/CkhgnVTcEp — Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) September 3, 2026

‘Hanuman Ansh’ Box Office Collection

Hanuman Ansh has reportedly collected Rs 72.97 crore at the box office so far. The film opened with Rs 0.10 crore but gradually gained momentum following positive word of mouth. Its collections saw a notable rise during its third Sunday, when it earned Rs 2.20 crore. The film recorded its highest single-day collection on its fourth Sunday, earning Rs 12.75 crore.

Despite several big-budget releases competing for screens, Hanuman Ansh has continued to perform steadily at the box office.

The spiritual drama is inspired by Divine Detour, a book written by Vishal Chaturvedi, who also directed the film. Shobhinaw Satyaa plays Neem Karoli Baba, while Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari and Vihaan Shedge feature in prominent roles.

The film was announced as the first instalment of a trilogy, with a sequel expected to follow.