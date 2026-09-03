‘Hanuman Ansh’: Viral Video Shows Woman Screaming, Crying As Hanuman Chalisa Plays | WATCH

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English NewsEntertainment‘Hanuman Ansh’: Viral Video Shows Woman Screaming, Crying As Hanuman Chalisa Plays Inside Theatre | WATCH

‘Hanuman Ansh’: Viral Video Shows Woman Screaming, Crying As Hanuman Chalisa Plays Inside Theatre | WATCH

Hanuman Ansh, which is based on Neem Karoli Baba, was released on August 7 and is set to release worldwide on September 11.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 03 Sep 2026 11:50 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Emotional woman cried during Hanuman Chalisa at film screening.
  • Hanuman Ansh achieved box office success, defying bigger releases.
  • Film confirmed for global release on September 11, 2026.

A video showing a woman crying and screaming as the Hanuman Chalisa plays during a screening of Hanuman Ansh has been doing the rounds on social media. The emotional moment left many speechless, with some describing it as the “placebo effect” of being deeply immersed in the film’s devotional atmosphere.

Released on August 7, Hanuman Ansh has been gaining momentum at the box office, with positive word of mouth helping the spiritual drama draw audiences to theatres despite the big budget releases running in theatres. 

Woman Screams, Cries As Hanuman Chalisa Plays

During a screening of Hanuman Ansh, a woman in the audience appeared overwhelmed with emotion when the Hanuman Chalisa began playing. She can be seen crying and screaming as fellow audience members try to comfort her.

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Several others in the theatre appear to witness the moment, with some turning on their phone flashlights as the emotional scene unfolds. 

ABP Live could not independently verify the veracity of the video. 

‘Hanuman Ansh’ To Release Globally

With Hanuman Ansh continuing its theatrical run in India, the makers have now announced its international release. Hombale Films shared on X (formerly Twitter) that the film will reach international audiences through Hombale Overseas from September 11, 2026.

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The production house wrote, “A story rooted in faith. A journey beyond borders. We, Hombale Films, are proud to take Hanuman Ansh to international audiences through Hombale Overseas. The spiritual journey of Maharaj-ji reaches the world, as Hanuman Ansh arrives worldwide on September 11, 2026.”

‘Hanuman Ansh’ Box Office Collection

Hanuman Ansh has reportedly collected Rs 72.97 crore at the box office so far. The film opened with Rs 0.10 crore but gradually gained momentum following positive word of mouth. Its collections saw a notable rise during its third Sunday, when it earned Rs 2.20 crore. The film recorded its highest single-day collection on its fourth Sunday, earning Rs 12.75 crore.

Despite several big-budget releases competing for screens, Hanuman Ansh has continued to perform steadily at the box office.

The spiritual drama is inspired by Divine Detour, a book written by Vishal Chaturvedi, who also directed the film. Shobhinaw Satyaa plays Neem Karoli Baba, while Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari and Vihaan Shedge feature in prominent roles.

The film was announced as the first instalment of a trilogy, with a sequel expected to follow.

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the emotional reaction during a Hanuman Ansh screening?

A woman became overwhelmed with emotion, crying and screaming, when the Hanuman Chalisa played during a screening of Hanuman Ansh. This emotional response moved many in the audience.

When will Hanuman Ansh be released internationally?

Hombale Films announced that Hanuman Ansh will reach international audiences through Hombale Overseas on September 11, 2026. It is described as a spiritual journey beyond borders.

How has Hanuman Ansh performed at the box office?

Hanuman Ansh has collected Rs 72.97 crore at the box office so far. It gained momentum through positive word of mouth and has performed steadily despite competition.

What is Hanuman Ansh about and who directed it?

Hanuman Ansh is a spiritual drama inspired by Vishal Chaturvedi's book 'Divine Detour,' who also directed the film. Shobhinaw Satyaa plays Neem Karoli Baba.

Is Hanuman Ansh part of a larger series?

Yes, Hanuman Ansh was announced as the first installment of a trilogy. A sequel is expected to follow this spiritual drama.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 03 Sep 2026 11:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Hanuman Chalisa Hanuman Ansh
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