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English NewsEntertainment‘Haiwaan’ Trailer OUT: Akshay Kumar’s Dark, Menacing Avatar Puts Blind Saif Ali Khan In Peril

‘Haiwaan’ Trailer OUT: Akshay Kumar’s Dark, Menacing Avatar Puts Blind Saif Ali Khan In Peril

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan reunite after 18 years in Haiwaan, directed by Priyadarshan. The trailer introduces Akshay as a ruthless antagonist and Saif as a blind martial artist protecting a young girl.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 25 Aug 2026 01:32 PM (IST)

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan are back together on the big screen after 18 years, and their new film Haiwaan promises a very different dynamic. The trailer of Haiwaan, starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, has dropped, and it is sure to give you the chills down your spine. The teaser shows how a menacing Akshay takes on Saif, who is playing a blind man in the film. Akshay shared the trailer on his social media handles, and it is receiving rave reviews from fans. 

Haiwaan Trailer OUT

Akshay Kumar unveiled the trailer of Haiwaan on Instagram, giving audiences their first detailed look at the upcoming thriller. While sharing the trailer on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “Teaser mein saaya dekh chuke ho. Ab Haiwaan se milo.”

The trailer opens with Akshay Kumar’s character desperately pleading with someone, “Sir, usme mujhe dekh lia sir. Sir wo mujhe maar dega sir, mujhe bacha lo sir, sir iuske haath me chaku hai, sir sir sir,” before cutting to a person being pushed off a building. It then reveals that seven deaths have been reported over the past year. It goes on to show the villain killing people without any apparent fear of being caught, with murder weapons being axes, knives and whatnot.

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Saif Ali Khan, who plays a blind man, is then heard saying that he believes someone is following them and that he can hear the same voice repeatedly. The trailer subsequently shows Saif being arrested and taken into custody. When he apparently appears before the court, Akshay’s character is heard saying, “Andha hone se bura pata hai kya hota hai, bewakoof hona.” The trailer also features several intense action sequences between Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar.

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At one point, Saif asks Akshay how many more people he plans to kill. Akshay responds that Saif and his family will be the last. The trailer then cuts to another intense confrontation between the two, with their fight escalating. The trailer ends with Akshay’s character approaching a door behind which Saif and a young girl, who appears to be his daughter, are seemingly hiding. Haiwaan is directed by Priyadarshan and is said to be a Hindi remake of the 2016 Malayalam thriller Oppam, which was also directed by him.

Haiwaan Release Date And OTT Details

Haiwaan is set to open in cinemas on September 11, 2026. After its theatrical run, the film will also arrive on OTT. According to the film’s official posters, SonyLIV has acquired the streaming rights. The platform will stream the crime thriller after its theatrical release. With Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan sharing the screen again and Priyadarshan returning to a story he previously explored in Malayalam, Haiwaan has several elements to watch out for when it releases in September.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 25 Aug 2026 01:12 PM (IST)
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Priyadarshan Akshay Kumar Breaking News Saif Ali Khan ABP Live Haiwaan Haiwaan Trailer Akshay Kumar Saif Ali Khan Haiwaan Trailer Out Tashan Reunion
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